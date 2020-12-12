Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Elevate Herb Miller, Add Cam Brate to Injury Report

CB Herb Miller will be eligible to play against the Vikings on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad but TE Cam Brate is now questionable for the game due to illness

Dec 12, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

201210_KZ_Practice_037
Cornerback Herb Miller #36

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated cornerback ﻿Herb Miller﻿ from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers also made an addition to their injury report on Saturday, with tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ now listed as "questionable" due to an illness.

Miller has been elevated for the second game in a row; any specific player can only be elevated from the practice squad twice during the season, though additional elevations are allowed to replace players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The option to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game is new in 2020 and not related to the roster rule revisions instituted this summer to help teams deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller will automatically revert to the Bucs' practice squad on Monday.

After elevating Miller in Week 12, the Buccaneers also kept him active against Kansas City and he played 62% of the team's special teams snaps while also seeing action on two plays on defense. It was his first NFL regular-season action after he spent several weeks at the end of last season on the Buccaneers' practice squad then returned to that unit for all of 2020. Tampa Bay will likely play without second-year cornerback Jamel Dean for the second game in a row, as he is listed as doubtful on the injury report due to a groin injury, so Miller could see action again on Sunday.

Brate has played in all 12 games with one start so far this season and has recorded 20 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs do have tight end Tanner Hudson available on Sunday after he missed the last two contests to be with his family after the death of his father, Danny.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have brought back wide receiver and kick returner Jaydon Mickens, who was waived on Monday and will now be on the team's practice squad
news

Ted Larsen Returns to Tampa, Joins Bucs Practice Squad

Former Buccaneer OL Ted Larsen is back with the team seven years after his last season in Tampa, signing with the practice squad on Tuesday
news

CB Herb Miller Among Bucs Practice Squad Protections

The Buccaneers will use three of their four practice squad protection options in Week 14, with CB Herb Miller getting that designation for the first time along with K Greg Joseph and G John Molchon
news

Bucs Promote Kenjon Barner, Waive Jaydon Mickens

RB Kenjon Barner, who has already played in three games this year after practice-squad elevations, has now been signed to the 53-man roster and could factor into the return game over the season's final month
news

Bucs Promote Jeremiah Ledbetter, Waive Jack Cichy

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter has been signed to the active roster after spending the first 12 weeks on the practice squad…Third-year LB Jack Cichy was waived to open a spot on the roster
news

Bucs Activate Mickens and Logan, Put Potoa'e on COVID List

The Buccaneers took WR Jaydon Mickens and RB T.J. Logan off their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday but also placed rookie DL Benning Potoa'e on that same list
news

Jack Cichy Activated from Injured Reserve

LB Jack Cichy is returning to action after a six-week stay on IR…The Bucs also placed A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve, elevated two players from the practice squad and placed Vita Vea on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Use Four Practice Squad Protection Options in Week 12

Tampa Bay will protect the same four players from being signed off their practice squad in Week 12 that they did in Week 11: RB Kenjon Barner, G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

Bucs Elevate Practice Squad RB Kenjon Barner for Rams Game

RB Kenjon Barner will be eligible to play in Monday night's game against Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad
news

Cyril Grayson Activated from Practice Squad COVID List

WR Cyril Grayson will return to the practice squad after he was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday
news

Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad Protected List

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options this week, adding RB Kenjon Barner to last week's list of G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Advertising