Bucs Elevate Herb Miller, Add Cam Brate to Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated cornerback ﻿Herb Miller﻿ from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers also made an addition to their injury report on Saturday, with tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ now listed as "questionable" due to an illness.

Miller has been elevated for the second game in a row; any specific player can only be elevated from the practice squad twice during the season, though additional elevations are allowed to replace players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The option to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game is new in 2020 and not related to the roster rule revisions instituted this summer to help teams deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller will automatically revert to the Bucs' practice squad on Monday.

After elevating Miller in Week 12, the Buccaneers also kept him active against Kansas City and he played 62% of the team's special teams snaps while also seeing action on two plays on defense. It was his first NFL regular-season action after he spent several weeks at the end of last season on the Buccaneers' practice squad then returned to that unit for all of 2020. Tampa Bay will likely play without second-year cornerback Jamel Dean for the second game in a row, as he is listed as doubtful on the injury report due to a groin injury, so Miller could see action again on Sunday.