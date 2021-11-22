Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Elevate WR Breshad Perriman Again

Tampa Bay used one of its two practice squad elevation options on Monday to bring WR Breshad Perriman up for a second straight week, making him available to play against the Giants

Nov 22, 2021 at 03:58 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad on November 13, is in the team's game day plans for a second straight week. The Buccaneers elevated Perriman from the practice squad on Monday, making him eligible to play that same evening against the New York Giants.

The Buccaneers are still without injured wideout Antonio Brown, and they did not elect to activate wide receiver Scotty Miller from injured reserve in time to play on Monday night. The elevation of Perriman gives the Bucs five receivers they can keep active for the game if they so choose, as he joins Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson and Jaelon Darden. Perriman also played in last weekend's game at Washington, though he was only on the field for two snaps.

Perriman spent the 2019 season, Arians' first at the helm, with the Buccaneers and contributed a career-high 36 catches for 645 yard and six touchdowns. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2016, Perriman has played for the Ravens, Browns, Buccaneers and Jets and has appeared in 64 games with 22 starts. His career totals include 125 receptions for 2,066 yards (16.5 yard average) and 14 touchdowns.

The practice squad elevation option was first introduced in 2020 as part of the new collective bargaining agreement. It came prior to a number of other rule changes that the NFL and NFLPA agreed upon in the summer of 2020 to provide teams with more roster flexibility during the pandemic. The new rule was something of a compromise, as it did not expand the active rosters beyond 53 players but did give teams a few more options on game days.

After the game, Perriman will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the second standard elevation for Perriman, the maximum number of times a team can use a standard elevation on a specific player.

