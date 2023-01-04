Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 4: Jones, Vea, Davis Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, five players did not participate in practice including Julio Jones (knee/illness), Carlton Davis III (shoulder), Vita Vea (calf), Logan Ryan (knee) and Donovan Smith (foot). Jamel Dean (toe), Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip), Carl Nassib (pectoral) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) - LP (Wed.)
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip) - LP (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee/illness) - DNP (Wed.)
- OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - LP (Wed.)
- S Logan Ryan (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Donovan Smith (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
Falcons
- TE Feleipe Franks (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
- OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf) - LP (Wed.)
- RB Avery Williams (foot) - FP (Wed.)