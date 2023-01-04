Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 4: Jones, Vea, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 18 clash

Jan 04, 2023 at 04:36 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Injury Report Jan 4

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, five players did not participate in practice including Julio Jones (knee/illness), Carlton Davis III (shoulder), Vita Vea (calf), Logan Ryan (knee) and Donovan Smith (foot). Jamel Dean (toe), Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip), Carl Nassib (pectoral) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (toe) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee/illness) - DNP (Wed.)
  • OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Logan Ryan (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Donovan Smith (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - LP (Wed.)

Falcons

  • TE Feleipe Franks (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf) - LP (Wed.)
  • RB Avery Williams (foot) - FP (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 30: Carlton Davis III, Carl Nassib Doubtful

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 29: Cade Otton, Anthony Nelson Upgraded to Full Participation

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 28: Davis, Nelson, Nuñez-Roches Did Not Participate

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash

news

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 23: Nassib, Dean, Vea, Smith, Avery Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas

news

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield, Vea, Smith Among Non-Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas

news

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 21: Smith, Dean, Vea Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 16: Vea, Dean, Nassib Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 15: Tryon-Shoyinka, Winfield Jr., Wirfs Practiced in Limited Fashion

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 14: Dean, Jones, Vea Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 9: Winfield Jr., Edwards, Wirfs Listed as Doubtful

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 8: Fournette, Vea, Murphy-Bunting Among Limited Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

Advertising