Bucs Stun Falcons with Late Rally, Secure Share of First Place

The Falcons outgained the Bucs by more than 100 yards in the first half, 186 to 85, but the visitors took a 12-10 lead into halftime thanks to two defensive plays made deep in Atlanta territory. Davis's interception at the Atlanta eight set up Mayfield's touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to give the Bucs a 10-3 lead. After Atlanta tied the game on Ridder's 36-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts, S Antoine Winfield got a strip-sack on Ridder and OLB Patrick O'Connor tackled Kevin Smith in the end zone after Smith picked up the loose ball, resulting in a safety and a two-point lead. It was the first safety scored by the Buccaneers since OLB Shaq Barrett had one in Denver on September 27, 2020.

"Those were huge" said Bowles. "We should have had [more.] We came up with some plays and made some things happen and we got win. Tough team, tough place for us to play, and for us to win the ballgame was huge.

The Bucs got the ball first after a touchback and took two plays to get a first down, a six-yard run up the middle by White and a six-yard catch by Godwin. The Bucs then faced a third-and-three at their own 44 and Mayfield had a long time in the pocket to find WR David Moore on a crossing route for 11 yards. A sliding five-yard catch by WR Trey Palmer two plays later made it third-and-four at the Atlanta 39, and Mayfield escaped a near sack to take off on a scramble. However, he was stopped two yards short and K Chase McLaughlin came on to drill a 55-yard field goal for the game's first points.

The Falcons started their first drive with a tunnel screen to Robinson that was good for four yards, then sent Robinson out on an out route that got 11 more. CB Zyon McCollum fought through a blocker to blow up a screen to the left to TE Jonnu Smith that gained only two. After a zero-yard sack by DL Greg Gaines, Ridder converted the third-and-eight with a 26-yard pass down the right sideline to WR Drake London. Two Tyler Allgeier runs made it third-and-five at the Bucs' 27 and Ridder moved the chains with a seven-yard scramble. Another Ridder scramble two plays later made it third-and-three at the 13 and McCollum tripped up London a yard short on a quick third-down pass. The Falcons went for it on fourth down and just barely got it on a rollout pass to TE Kyle Pitts. However, the Bucs' defense held inside the 10, pressuring Ridder into an incompletion on third-and-goal from the two. The Falcons sent out K Younghoe Koo to tie the game with a 20-yard field goal.

The Bucs' second drive was a three-and-out, with CB A.J. Terrell breaking up a first-down slant pass to Evans and a third-and-eight pass sailing out of Godwin's reach. Return man Dee Alford bobbled Jake Camarda's punt out of bounds at the Atlanta 14. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Davis read another screen pass to Robinson and jumped it for an interception at the eight-yard line. The first quarter came to an end on White's run down to the two-yard line. The second quarter began with Mayfield faking a shotgun snap to White and keeping it on a two-yard touchdown run over left tackle.

After a six-yard run by Robinson, TE MyCole Pruitt fumbled backward and out of bounds on a short catch to make it third-and-two. Robinson got the ball again and broke into the second level of the defense for a gain of eight. Ridder dropped back to pass on the next play and hit London on a deep out for a gain of 22 to the Tampa Bay 37. Two plays later, Pitts got wide open down the right side and Ridder hit him for a 36-yard game-tying touchdown.

A second-down pass up the middle to RB Chase Edmonds got the Bucs a quick first down at the 36 to start the next drive, followed by an end-around to Palmer that was good for three. Two plays later, on third-and-four, Mayfield threw to Edmonds again, this time on the left sideline for a gain of eight to the midfield stripe. White came back into the game and ran up the middle for four but was stopped two yards short of the first down on a third-down catch. The Bucs went for it on fourth-and-two from the Atlanta 42 but White couldn't find the corner on a toss-sweep left and was dropped for a loss of five.

Atlanta thus took over at its own 47, and on first down Ridder rolled out to his left and hit wide-open WR KhaDarel Hodge for a gain of 18 into Bucs territory. Winfield stopped Robinson for no gain on the next play and Davis spun WR Mack Hollins down on a four-yard catch to make it third-and-six. The pocket collapsed on Ridder on third down and Kancey tripped him up as he tried to escape for a one-yard sack. Koo's 50-yard field goal try hit the right upright to keep the game tied with 4:20 left in the half.

After a four-yard run by White, Mayfield tried to go over the top to Godwin down the left numbers but the pass was out of his reach. DL Kentavius Street dropped Mayfield for a two-yard sack on third down and the Bucs had to punt with three minutes left. Camarda's kick was fair caught at the Atlanta eight.

The Falcons' ensuing drive lasted just one play and resulted in two points for the Buccaneers. Winfield got to Ridder on a blitz for a strip-sack. FB Keith Smith recovered the loose ball but was tackled in the end zone by O'Connor for a safety to put the Bucs back on top, 12-10. Atlanta had to free kick from their 20 after the safety and Deven Thompkins returned it 29 yards to the Bucs' 34. One four-yard run by White brought on the two-minute warning. Another run by White followed by a Tristan Wirfs false start put the Bucs into a third-and-eight. Mayfield spun away from a near sack and scrambled right but wasn't able to find an open man, throwing incomplete in Cade Otton's direction. Camarda came on to punt and hit it end over end, allowing Alford to catch it on the run and get all the way back to the Atlanta 47 with just under a minute left before halftime.

Ridder fumbled on the ensuing first down but was able to fall on it back at the 43. He got all of it back on the next play by throwing a 15-yard dig down the middle to London. London ran an out on the next snap and got eight more and also got out of bounds to stop the clock. LB Lavonte David broke up a short pass over the middle on second down and Barrett knifed through the line to drop Robinson for no gain on third down. The Falcons stopped the clock with three seconds left and sent out Koo for a 52-yard try. This one knuckled off to the left and was no good.