Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Giants on Monday night, and we're counting down the hours to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium. After a slightly longer week of preparation than usual, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR ﻿Mike Evans﻿. Evans line of game-by-game yardage totals in 2020 is an odd one, especially for a player who has displayed so much consistency throughout his career. Evans has two 100-yard games already and he has scored in five of the Bucs' seven contests, but he also has five games with fewer than 50 yards, including three with 10 or fewer. Evans is clearly drawing frequent double-coverage and that has just as clearly created opportunities for his fellow pass-catchers. Still, both Head Coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady expressly said this week that they very much want to get the ball into Evans' hands more often. That could be critical on Monday night as the team will be without Chris Godwin and newcomer Antonio Brown is not eligible to play until next week. One possibility to make it harder for the Giants to double-team Evans and potentially keep long-time foe James Bradberry from following him on every snap would be to give him some more snaps in the slot, another option that Arians mentioned this week. One way or another Evans looks like he may be primed for another one of those big games he posted earlier in the season.

OLB ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿. Barrett is another Buccaneer, on the other side of the ball, who is playing as well as ever but doesn't have the same stats to show for it as he did a year ago. After his NFL-leading 19.5-sack breakthrough in 2019, the Bucs' franchise-tagged player has just three sacks through the first seven games of 2020. However, Arians says on a near-weekly basis that Barrett is still applying a lot of pressure and getting very close to collecting more sacks. That was evident last week in Las Vegas when he hit Derek Carr, causing what was originally ruled to be a fumble before it was challenged and turned into an incompletion. It's also reflected in Next Gen Stats, which have shown Barrett to the Buccaneer pass-rusher with the lowest average separation in yards from the passer in three of the first seven games, including last week. Daniel Jones beat the Buccaneers in his first career start last September but he also absorbed five sacks, most of them by Barrett. Barrett finished the game with eight tackles, 4.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. That lattermost stat has been a problem for Jones in his young career. He is tied for the league lead this year with four fumbles lost (out of five total fumbles) and since the start of 2019 has the most fumbles (23) and fumbles lost (15) of any NFL player.

QB ﻿Tom Brady﻿. Obviously, you're going to be watching the quarterback, which is why we don't often include Brady here. But this is Monday Night Football, and Brady is no stranger to that stage. His first MNF outing as a Buccaneer will also be the 25th of his career and he brings a 17-7 record as a starter into this one. Brady has already thrown 18 touchdown passes this season, second most in the NFL to Russell Wilson's 22, and if he gets one against the Giants it will be the 50th Monday Night Football scoring toss of his career. Brady is also playing an exciting brand of football, which is perfect for MNF's national audience. He's showing precision to all areas of the field but having particularly good success tossing it deep. According to Next Gen Stats, Brady has thrown a deep ball (more than 20 yards downfield in the air) on 14.4% of his passes, the highest average for him since Next Gen started tracking in 2016 and the fourth-highest average in the NFL this season. On go routes, like the perfect 33-yard touchdown pass he threw to Scotty Miller in the back corner of the end zone in Las Vegas, Brady has seven touchdowns and a passer rating of 137.0. And the speedy Miller hasn't been his only target on such plays; Brady has completed a pass on a go route to seven different Buccaneers.

CB ﻿Carlton Davis﻿. The deserved notoriety that has eluded Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has started to take hold as the presence of Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's winning ways in 2020 have brought more attention to some underappreciated players like David. The next Buccaneer who could be labeled a star with more attention – say, the Monday Night Football lights – is Carlton Davis, who has spent seven weeks backing up Bruce Arians' training camp claim that he is a top-five cornerback in the NFL. Last Sunday against the Raiders, who have the NFL's seventh-ranked passing attack, the players Davis covered were only targeted four times, resulting in one catch for three yards. On several occasions in the last calendar year, such as in Week One of 2020 against Michael Thomas, Davis has been asked to shadow the opposition's top receiver and has delivered a shutdown performance. The Buccaneers may ask him to attempt that against Darius Slayton, who has 21 more targets than any other wideout on the Giants' roster.