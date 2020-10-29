On a Roll | S.S. Mailbag 

How do you see our backfield shaping out? A Chubb-Hunt scenario?

- @denverjoseph95 (via Instagram)

Well, what exactly do we mean by a "Chubb-Hunt scenario?" A relatively even split of carries between the starter and the first reserve, both of whom are obviously talented running backs? With one guy maybe having a bigger role in the passing game? And the coach occasionally riding the hot hand if he has one during a particular game?

That's basically what Cleveland had with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt through the first three games of this season, before Chubb got hurt in the fourth contest. Chubb had 57 carries before he got hurt and Hunt had 50, with Hunt catching eight passes and scoring on two of them compared to three receptions for just 17 yards for Chubb. It's not really a Thunder & Lightning type of scenario in which the two backs have very dissimilar styles. Both Chubb and are big and powerful runners. There's certainly no reason for the Browns to replace Chubb in the starting lineup when he's healthy because he has superstar numbers through his first two-plus NFL seasons. Most impressive is his career 5.2 yards per carry, which he had up to 5.9 in 2020 before he suffered a sprained MCL.

I think you could draw a lot of parallels there with the Bucs' backfield and Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette in particular. Fournette missed Games 4-6 with his ankle sprain (he was technically active in Week Five in Chicago but only was on the field for one kneel-down snap). In the other four games he has rushed 35 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns while Jones has ran 50 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

I have to admit that I don't know if either Chubb or Hunt was getting the majority of third-down snaps when Chubb was healthy, but Bruce Arians noted this week that Fournette has taken over from LeSean McCoy as the primary "nickel" back for the Buccaneers. That's one of the reasons he was on the field so much in the second quarter in Las Vegas, as the Bucs were running a bunch of plays out of four-receiver sets. At this point in the season, it does seem like Fournette is a more natural pass-catcher than Jones. In those four games together, Jones has seven catches and Fournette has 13.

Again, we're not talking about a huge contrast of styles here. Jones is listed at 5-11 and 208 pounds but he definitely bulked up over the offseason and weights on the Bucs' roster have not been updated in 2020. Fournette is listed at 6-0 and 228 pounds. Both of them have shown they can run with power this season – in fact, Jones has been among the league leaders in broken tackles and yards after contact – and both have the speed to break away if they get into the open field.

All of which is fine. Arians doesn't necessarily want contrasting styles in his backs. What he wants are at least a couple that he can count on to be productive so that he can rotate them in and keep them fresh for a full 60 minutes. That's what happened in Week Three, when Fournette took over in the fourth quarter and salted away a close game with 103 rushing yards, including a 46-yard TD jaunt. When Fournette then missed the next three games, Jones responded with three straight 100-yard outings. It's clear Jones can handle the full load by himself but I think Arians prefers to use multiple backs when he has the opportunity.

I do think there is still some room for rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn to get more involved this season, so we'll see how that goes. If Fournette continues to do well in the passing attack we may see more games like the one in Las Vegas, in which LeSean McCoy was not called on to play a single snap.

Do you believe the Bucs are the best team in the NFL at this point? If not, where do we need to still improve?

- @willcarcamo (via Instagram)

Allow me to let Tom Brady bat leadoff on this one. Here's what he said on Wednesday:

"We're 5-2 – I don't think everything's been perfect out there. We're fighting and clawing for every win. We've got to obviously take our performance to the next level and that starts in practice. We've got to execute in practice, we've got to trust one another, we've got to communicate through difficult looks."

Let me put it this way: I'm glad that it's least reasonable to ask that question. I think it's premature, but you wouldn't get laughed out of any bar for making that claim. You might be called a bit of a homer. I know I would be called that if I said the Bucs were the best team in the NFL. Fortunately, I'm not ready to do that just yet.

First of all, let's start off with that record. As multiple Buccaneer coaches have said through the years, you are what your record says you are. And 5-2 seems about right for this team right now. Tampa Bay was certainly not the best team in the league through five weeks, when it had committed a league-high 42 penalties and had a negative-four points differential off of turnovers. They were 3-2 then, which felt a little disappointing at the time, particularly when Brady and the offense failed to generate a game-winning drive in a 20-19 loss at Chicago. Injuries were major factor at that time, too.

Since then, of course, the Bucs have turned in two dominant performances against two teams that were playing very well. The 38-10 thrashing of the Packers, who have won their other five games and otherwise are averaging close to 38 points per game, was particularly encouraging. In those game, the Buccaneers committed just four penalties and did not turn the ball over once, and now they have a plus-17 scoring differential off of turnovers.

If you look closely at the standings, though, you'll see that both the Packers and Seahawks are 5-1, though the Bucs win over Green Bay should be factored in. The Saints are just a half-game back of the Buccaneers and have a Week One win over Tampa Bay in the bag. Until the Buccaneers beat the Saints – which they'll have a chance to do in about 10 days – it's tough to make the claim that they are the best team in their division over the three-time defending South champs.

In addition, the NFC boasts the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, the defending-champion Chiefs at 6-1 and the 5-1 Ravens, who have only lost to the Chiefs. That's quite a trio. Until Kansas City looks more vulnerable than just one loss to the Raiders, I think you have to leave them at the top of the mountain. And if anyone's knocking them off right now it's the league's only remaining undefeated squad, Pittsburgh.

On the other hand, it's actually Baltimore that has the best scoring differential in the league right now, as they have put up an average of 12.5 more points per game than their opponents. Pittsburgh is third and Kansas City is fourth, and do you know which team is second? Yep, your Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And for that reason, I think the Buccaneers do at least belong in this discussion.

I would put it this way: There are a couple of teams that have a better claim to the title of "best team in the NFL" right now than do the Buccaneers. But Tampa Bay is gaining on them and I think there is clear potential for the Bucs to become the best team in the NFL in 2020.

Barring injuries to some key players, the Buccaneers look like a team without any glaring weaknesses. The Bucs have lost tight end O.J. Howard and defensive lineman Vita Vea, two former first-round picks having really nice 2020 seasons, but they've had enough depth (and added some in the case of nose tackle Steve McLendon) to weather those absences without too much trouble.

The run defense is the best in the NFL, even without Vea, and that's no fluke and it's not going away. It's been true since the start of 2019. The pass defense is top 10 and is starting to make big plays on a weekly basis, shooting up to second in the NFL in interceptions. The defense is also second to Pittsburgh in sacks. I haven't even mentioned Lavonte David and Devin White, probably the best pair of inside linebackers in the NFL and the glue holding it all together.

Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T., of course, and he's been playing like it as he gets more and more acclimated to the offense and his new teammates. He has 15 touchdown passes and one pick in his last five games and was just named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. The offensive line hasn't allowed him to be sacked in three of the last four games and the Buccaneers rank second in sacks-allowed-per-pass-play. Jones and Fournette, as noted above, are a very productive pair of running backs. The pass-catching weapons are plentiful and will soon include Antonio Brown, too. Ryan Succop has given the Bucs the kicking consistency they've long coveted and punter Bradley Pinion is having his best season.

If you value such advanced metrics as DVOA by Football Outsiders, which I already referred to in the intro, you can strengthen your argument for the Bucs' claim to the stop spot. DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) is a bit difficult to explain but FO describes it as a system that "breaks down every single NFL play and compares a team's performance to a league baseline based on situation in order to determine value over average." More explanation here.

By DVOA, the Bucs are the best in the NFL, with Baltimore second and Pittsburgh third. The great thing about the Bucs' rating is the balance – they are ranked first in defense and sixth in offense. They are the only team in the top six in both categories. That seems…promising.

Where do the Bucs still need to improve? Well, the running game could still be a little bit more consistent and dynamic. Tampa Bay is 18th in yards per carry and there haven't been a lot of breakaway runs. They have to prove that their newfound ability to avoid penalties can stick. The turnover differential has gone in the right direction but the defense could still be generating more takeaways.

But I'm really splitting hairs here. If you asked a Tampa Bay coach where the team needs to improve they would say "everywhere." And that's kind of the point here. The Buccaneers are not being dragged down by one or two big problems, like you might say the Vikings are with their pass defense or the Cowboys are with their turnover issues (not to mention their new QB void). The most glaring example here would be the Seahawks, who are very, very good despite having a defense that is getting extremely bad results. Seattle is 5-1 and has the NFL's top-ranked offense led by a transcendent quarterback in Russell Wilson. Wilson keeps them in every game and usually wins those games at the end. But Seattle's defense is the worst in the NFL in yards allowed, the worst in passing yards allowed and the 10th-worst in points allowed. If I wrote for the Seahawks and you asked me this question, it would have been a much simpler answer.