An NFL Super League? | S.S. Mailbag

If you could only keep 8 NFL teams (like the UFL), which ones would they be?

- mikenzie_delgado (via Instagram)

Oooh, this is fun!

First of all, for obvious job security reasons and my own rooting interest, I have to keep the Buccaneers as one of the eight. I'm sure you expected this, just like a Lions writer would start with the Lions. So we're really talking what seven teams I would keep to join the Buccaneers in this NFL Super League.

I can tell you this much, there's no NFC South sentimentality here. The Saints, Falcons and Panthers would all miss the cut. Especially the Saints. Never having to go the Superdome again would be one of the main perks of this condensed league. I also am going to assume that the players of the eliminated teams would be available to the remaining ones, so I don't have to worry about losing a player I enjoy watching because I eliminated his team. For instance, I'd probably eliminate the Bills just so that I don't have to worry about a December trip to Buffalo, but that would be a lot harder to do if it meant I was also eliminating Josh Allen from the league.

My first instinct was to leave out West Coast teams in order to make the Bucs' travel situation better. However, my wife would kill me if I eliminated the 49ers, and I have to admit they seem like a franchise that should have a place in this Super League. Plus, that's good news for John Lynch, who is obviously our friend. In addition, I have long held that, Buccaneers bias aside, the Chargers have by far the best uniforms in the league. I don't want to lose that. So those two teams are in.

The Packers have to be in. I love going to Lambeau, and with only eight teams in the league I assume I'm getting at least one trip there every year. I have a life-long distaste for the Bears (it's a St. Louis-Chicago thing), but if the Packers are in I think I have to keep the Bears, too. Those teams have been around for more than a century. They are the NFL. Plus, with the rest of the Bucs' current division banished, at least these are two clubs with which Tampa Bay has a rich history.

So I have three spots left and six more teams I'm considering: Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. That's tough. The Steelers are in. Too much history there. I very badly want to eliminate the Cowboys because I think that would be hilarious, but I can't. As is the case with the Bears, I've been a Cowboy-hater my whole life (they used to torture the St. Louis Cardinals when they were both in the NFC East), but I think that's the point. There are a lot of Cowboys fans, but there are even more Cowboy haters, and I don't want the shrinkified NFL to lose that element.

So one spot left for the Ravens, Broncos, Dolphins and Eagles, as it turns out. The Broncos and Dolphins have the better uniforms of those four teams, so I'll cut it in half that way. Elway or Marino? Shanahan or Shula? Randy Gradishar and Karl Mecklenburg or Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas? You know what? Just to give the Bucs one short trip every year, I'll keep the Dolphins.

So my final answer is Bucs, 49ers, Chargers, Packers, Bears, Steelers, Cowboys and Dolphins. I imagine the Chargers will be the most controversial choice in that group.

Who do you think will have the best chance of being NFL MVP on your team?

- zachirschorn (via Instagram)

I just looked up the betting odds on 2024 NFL MVP and the 10 candidates listed, in order, are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. I'm sure I don't need to point out the common denominator here.

The last time a non-quarterback won NFL MVP was in 2012, when Vikings running back Adrian Peterson ran for nearly 2,100 yards. The last time this award went to a player other than a quarterback or running back was when Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor had 20.5 sacks in 1986. In fact, since this award was introduced in 1957 (it was called "Most Outstanding Player" for the first four years), it has gone to a player at a position other than quarterback or running back just three times in 64 years. Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page won it in 1971 and Washington kicker (!!!) Mark Moseley won it in 1982. The 1982 season was an intensely weird one for the NFL.

So, of course, you know where I'm going with this. The only two Buccaneer players who realistically have a shot at winning NFL MVP in 2024 are quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Rachaad White, and Mayfield's odds would be enormously better than White's odds.

Mayfield was awesome in 2023, his first year in Tampa, and the Buccaneers won the NFC South and advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. That was great, but both the quarterback and the team will have to take it to another level in 2024 for Mayfield to have a shot. Mayfield finished ninth in the NFL in passing yards, seventh in touchdown passes and 12th in passer rating. Again, that's fantastic. But with guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy putting up even better numbers on teams that won more games than the Bucs, it is hard to build an NFL MVP campaign on those results.

I'm not the first person to point this out, but it's definitely worth noting: The last 13 quarterbacks to win NFL MVP have been on teams that got either the first or second seed in their conference playoff field. The last quarterback to win the award without leading his team to a first or second seed was Peyton Manning with the Colts in 2008, and that team tied for the second-best record in the NFL but had to go the Wild Card route because the Titans went 13-3 in the same division. That's why I say the Bucs as a whole would have to step it up in 2024 for Mayfield to have a chance at MVP.

That's not to say it's impossible. Matt Ryan won MVP for the Falcons in 2016 without ever really sniffing that award before or after. (That's not a shot at Ryan; he was a very good quarterback for a very long time and may end up in the Hall of Fame.) That season, Ryan set career highs in passing yards (4,944) and touchdown passes (38) while throwing just seven interceptions and leading the Falcons to the second NFC seed and a first-round bye. NFL awards balloting takes place before the playoffs, so the fact that the Falcons made it all the way to the Super Bowl – a very memorable Super Bowl – didn't factor in but still gives you an idea of how good a team generally has to be to have the MVP on its roster.

So there you go, Mayfield leads the NFL with 5,000 passing yards and throws 35 touchdown passes and the Bucs finish 13-4. That could do it.

More likely the bucs get an edge rusher or OL 1st pick?

- aj_turnup (via Instagram)

I think those are the two most likely options for the Buccaneers at pick number 26, with cornerback third and receiver fourth. If I had to guess which one it will be, I would say offensive lineman.

This guess is based not on which one I think the Buccaneers want or need the most, but on the relative depth of those two positions in terms of potential first-round picks. I think the consensus top four prospects at edge rusher are, in some order, Alabama's Dallas Turner, Florida State's Jared Verse, UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Penn State's Chop Robinson, and I personally love Latu. Problem is, if the most recent mock drafts are to be believed, there's a very good chance all four will be gone before the 26th pick.

Conversely, this is an incredibly deep class of offensive linemen with first-round projections, and there is a very good chance one of them will be available when the Bucs go on the clock. That's particularly true if we believe the Bucs would consider an interior lineman or a tackle. Even if you think the Bucs would only use that pick on a guard or center, with Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke set as the tackles in 2024, the top tackles almost always come off the board earlier than the top guards. The fact that there are so many highly-coveted tackles in this class should push down some of the top interior lineman, like Duke's Graham Barton and Oregon's Jackson-Powers Johnson. There are also a couple other nominal tackles who might be better suited to play guard in the NFL, such as Washington's Troy Fautanu, Arizona's Jordan Morgan, Alabama's JC Latham and Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga.

The Buccaneers need to fill one starting spot on their offensive line, and they certainly could use another man in their edge rush rotation after bidding farewell to Shaq Barrett. Either spot seems like really good move for the Bucs, but the opportunity and value may be greater on the offensive side of the trenches.

One change you are hoping to see from 2023 to 2024?

- erinhamister_ (via Instagram)

I assume you mean one change for the Buccaneers from 2023 to 2024, and not the NFL as a whole. And I can't just say something simple like 13 wins instead of nine, right?

I think my answer would be an effective rushing attack. The Buccaneers have ranked last in the NFL in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry each of the past two years, and at least in 2023 it wasn't for a lack of trying. Tampa Bay ranked 11th in the NFL in percentage of rushing plays on first-and-10 last year, at 53.5%.