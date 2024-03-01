Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

Best Bucs combine performance you can remember off the top of you head?

- tayylor_lovee (via Instagram)

Does Bo Jackson count? He never actually played for the Buccaneers, but his 40-yard dash at the 1986 Combine in New Orleans remains the stuff of legends. Whether or not you accept one report of a 4.12-second timing (he was also clocked at 4.22 on a more widely-accepted rep), he cemented himself as a generational talent and the Bucs drafted him first overall against his wishes. You know the rest.

There have been some recent ones, including cornerback Zyon McCollum scoring a maximum 99 "athleticism score" in Indianapolis two years ago. Calijah Kancey's 4.67-second 40-yard dash last year was the fastest by an interior defensive lineman since 2003, and Tristan Wirfs blew away a variety of drills in 2020. However, I'm going to go with a player for whom I actually won't have a lot of numbers to support my case.

That player is offensive lineman Ali Marpet. Marpet played tackle at a Division III school named Hobart, which isn't exactly an NFL player factory. Area Scout Andre Ford was the first member of the Bucs organization to find this diamond in the rough, and fortunately Marpet got an invitation to the Senior Bowl in 2015. On Ford's recommendation, General Manager Jason Licht and his crew made a point in checking Marpet out at the all-star game and came away with a good first impression.

However, it was at the Combine where the Bucs interest in the small-school prospect became more of an obsession. Everybody knew that Tampa Bay, which had the first-overall pick in the draft, was targeting a quarterback in the first round, either Winston or Marcus Mariota. On the other hand, the Bucs kept their appreciation for Marpet under wraps. After watching the offensive linemen work out in Indianapolis, Licht had to tell somebody how he felt, so he texted this to team Owners/Co-Chairmen Bryan and Joel Glazer: "I just watched my favorite player, Ali Marpet."

After the Senior Bowl, Licht still needed some convincing that Marpet was as good as he suspected. The Combine took care of that, as Marpet shined on the field and in interview sessions.

"He just blew it out," said Licht. "He had a great workout. You don't want to put everything into one workout, but it was all starting to add up. The Senior Bowl practices versus top competition. Then he goes to the Combine and you find out he's a great kid, perfect. He reminded me of the offensive linemen who have been so successful with the Patriots – Logan Mankins when he was coming out, Joe Andruzzi, Stephen Neal – all these guys who were successful in New England. He had that kind of presence about him and that mindset, that toughness, that intelligence."

The Bucs would take Winston first overall and get him a left tackle early in the second round in Donovan Smith. When Marpet was still available late in that second round, Licht pounced, making a trade with the Colts to move up four spots and get his man. Marpet developed into one of the best guards in franchise history, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 before choosing to hang up his cleats after just seven seasons.

The most overlooked combine stat in your opinion?

- Kenyan.central (via Instagram)

It feels like all the other drills are overlooked to some extent when compared to the 40-yard dash. As for what the most important drills are, that can be somewhat position-specific. Do we really care how many bench press reps a star receiver can throw up? I mean, you'd like your offensive linemen to be fast like Wirfs was in 2020, but a slow 40-time for a player at that position is hardly a deal breaker.

However, if there's one drill that should probably get more attention for how well it can test ability at multiple positions, it's the three-cone drill, also known as the L drill. It is designed to measure speed, acceleration and deceleration, body control, agility and change of direction skills. Players run back and forth in short areas around cones arranged in an L shape, changing directions as quickly as possible. Scouts get a better measure of a player's "football speed" than they do from the straight-line, all-acceleration 40, and they can see how flexible a prospect is and how he can lower his weight and shift his hips.

It applies to almost every position. The L drill can show which receivers run the sharpest routes and make the cleanest cuts. Edge rushers can show how good they are at bending around a blocker, a key trait for a pass rusher. Offensive linemen can display their short-area quickness and agility for blocking schemes that require a lot of movement. Defensive backs show off their footwork, which is critical at the position, and how well they can stop and start and mirror receiver routes.

I mentioned above that Zyon McCollum had an insane "athleticism score" at the 2022 Combine. That included a 6.48-second three-cone drill time that is very good. The Combine record for the drill is 6.28, by former Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas in 2018. After making the case for the three-cone drill being the most important one at the Combine, I'll throw some cold water on that idea. Let's just say you need to do more than just nail that one drill. Thomas wasn't selected in the 2018 draft and he never played in the NFL after being signed as an undrafted rookie by the Eagles.

Would a team of upcoming nfl free agents win a superbowl next year?

- tainful (via Instagram)

In my opinion, no chance.

There are too many cautionary tales from decades of NFL free agency for me to be confident in a team constructed solely on the open market. There's a reason most NFL team-builders, including the Bucs' own Jason Licht, will insist they prefer constructing a roster through draft-and-development through signing veteran free agents. You can miss in the draft or in free agency, but the latter misfire is usually a lot more expensive. There's no way you can convince me that a 53-man roster – or even a 22-man starting lineup – made up entirely of this year's free agents wouldn't have its share of disappointing outcomes.

First of all, if you were trying to make an all-star team out of this year's free agency pool, you would run out of cap space in a hurry. These are the top 10 players on the Pro Football Focus ranking of this year's potential free agents: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Justin Madubuike, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jaylon Johnson and L'Jarius Sneed. Jones, Madubuike and Wilkins are all defensive tackles, so if you don't want to pay three of them, we can throw in Danielle Hunter in his place. Sneed has received the franchise tag from Kansas City, which carries a value of $19.8 million for 2024. For the other nine guys, I looked up their estimated "market value" on Spotrac, which I frankly found to be fairly conservative on most of those players. Even so, those 10 add up to a 2024 cap hit of $249.9 million. The salary cap has been set this year at $255 million.

Yes, there are obviously ways to be creative about how you spread out the cap hit on a big contract, but this is a hypothetical exercise and I don't want to get too deep in the weeds. The point is, no matter how creative you get you're not be able to get star players at every position. At a lot of spots, you'll be forced to shop in the bargain aisles, and how is that a better way of building out a roster than drafting young and talented players who could potentially give you much more value and production?