Free Agency Season | S.S. Mailbag

After a dizzying two weeks of signings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers sat down at a table with Baker Mayfield in front of a packed auditorium on Wednesday, just a few hours before free agency was officially about to begin and sounded a note of satisfaction. That was unsurprising given that the Buccaneers had managed to stave off the potential departure of Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Chase McLaughlin. Licht called it one of the Bucs' greatest free agency hauls ever, even though it was all the team's own players.

There was one outside addition, but even that one was a homegrown talent, as safety Jordan Whitehead is returning to his original team after two years with the New York Jets. Whitehead's homecoming should solidify the other safety spot next to Winfield, which had been pieced together with multiple players in 2023.

Which got me thinking.

Players returning to a team for which they've previously toiled is not unheard of. Cincinnati just happily scooped up safety Von Bell, a Bengal from 2020-22, after he was released by the Panthers. Last year, Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner went back to Seattle after one season with the Rams. Still, it's not a particularly common outcome, either, and that's certainly the case for the Buccaneers. Off the top of my head, I could only think of a couple examples from Tampa Bay's first 48 seasons – Warrick Dunn, Steve DeBerg, Chidi Ahanotu.

So I decided to see how many such occurrences I could find. I won't swear that this is an absolutely exhaustive list; I might have missed one or two. But I think this is most of them:

- QB Steve DeBerg. DeBerg's first five NFL seasons were in San Francisco and Denver, where he was famously replaced by both Joe Montana and John Elway. The Broncos traded him to the Bucs in 1984 and he spent four seasons in Tampa before the team turned to 1987 first-overall pick Vinny Testaverde. In that time, DeBerg spent two seasons alternating starts with yet another future Hall-of-Famer in Steve Young. He went to Kansas City next, and after leading the Chiefs to the playoffs in 1991 got signed by the Buccaneers again shortly after the team hired Sam Wyche to be the head coach. DeBerg's second stint in Tampa lasted less than two seasons. Overall, he had an 8-29 record as a starter on some pretty talent-poor Bucs teams.

- RB Warrick Dunn. Dunn was the 12th-overall pick in the 1997 draft and he went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He quickly formed the "Thunder & Lightning" duo with Mike Alstott and he topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first five seasons. Dunn hit free agency in 2002 and new Head Coach Jon Gruden wanted to re-sign him but he got a better deal in Atlanta. After six more strong years with the Falcons he came back to Tampa to play his final season in 2008. He is one of only two players in NFL history to top 7,500 yards from scrimmage for two different franchises.

- DE Chidi Ahanotu. A sixth-round pick in 1993, Ahanotu started out with the Bucs as an interior linemen but quickly found his home at left end. He had a strong eight-year run in Tampa and even received the franchise tag in 1999 to keep him off the free agent market. Ahanotu, who had 31.5 sacks over those eight seasons, was released after the 2000 season and signed first with the Rams, for whom he started every game in 2021. He spent 2002 as a starter in Buffalo and 2003 as a rotational player for the 49ers before beginning his final NFL season in Miami in 2004. Unhappy with his playing time with the Dolphins, Ahanotu was released in October and the Buccaneers, who were dealing with a rash of injuries, brought him back for the remainder of the season. In eight more games in Tampa he added 3.5 sacks to his total in a Bucs uniform, giving him 34.5, the seventh most in franchise history.

- TE Dave Moore. Like Dunn, Moore had the unfortunate timing of seeing his first stint in Tampa end right before the 2002 Super Bowl season. Moore was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 1992 but he ended up in Tampa later that season after being released. Thanks in part by adding long-snapping duties to his resume, Moore became one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, with a total of 13 seasons in a Bucs uniform. After playing the 2002-03 seasons in Buffalo, he re-signed with the Buccaneers, primarily to serve as the long-snapper, and he made the Pro Bowl at that position in 2006, his final NFL campaign. Moore's 190 games played for the Buccaneers are the third most in franchise history.

- OL George Yarno. A versatile offensive lineman who played guard, center and tackle at different times, Yarno had his eight seasons as a Buccaneer broken up by a two-year stint in the USFL. An undrafted free agent in 1979, he was mostly a reserve for his first four seasons but he started 11 games in 1983 at guard and logged 36 more starts between guard and tackle after returning from the USFL in 1985. Yarno is perhaps most famous for successfully kicking an extra point in the last game of 1983 after kicker Dave Warnke, appearing in the only NFL game of his career, missed an extra point and a short field goal.

- Ks Connor Barth and Patrick Murray. It's no wonder that the Buccaneers just re-signed McLaughlin to a three-year deal after his outstanding first year in Tampa – this franchise spent roughly a decade trying to find a reliable solution at kicker. That wandering began in 2013 when Barth, who had stabilized the position for the previous four years, suffered an Achilles tendon injury in a charity basketball game right before training camp. After one year with veteran Rian Lindell as the kicker, the Bucs gave the job to young Patrick Murray in 2014, who beat out Barth for the job. He made 20 of 24 field goals that year but Barth returned to supplant him in 2015. The Bucs drafted Roberto Aguayo in the second round in 2016 but he held the job for just one year before the team turned to veteran Nick Folk in 2017. When Folk landed on IR after four games, the Bucs brought Murray back for the remainder of that season.

- LB Jeff Gooch. A fan favorite thanks largely to how pleasurable it was to drag out the yelling of his last name, Gooch was an undrafted free agent in 1996 who started out on special teams but eventually got a chance to start for the whole 1998 season. Like Dunn and Moore, he left after the 2001 season, missed the Super Bowl run while playing in Detroit for two seasons. Gooch came back in 2004 for one more season in Tampa, playing in all 16 games with one start.

- QB Brian Griese. The Bucs originally signed Griese, the former Bronco, as a free agent in 2004 and he would start 16 games over the next two seasons. He was 5-1 as a starter in 2005 before his season ended due to an ACL tear. Griese left to sign with the Bears in 2006 but Chicago traded him back to Tampa Bay in 2008 and he started five more games in what would prove to be his final NFL season. Griese had a 12-9 record as a starter and an 85.5 passer rating over his two stints in Tampa.

- S Dexter Jackson. Jackson's first four seasons in Tampa culminated in Super Bowl XXXVII, where he earned MVP honors for his two momentum-swinging interceptions in the first half. Jackson's star turn on the biggest stage allowed him to land a big contract with the Cardinals in 2003. However, after starting the 2004 season on injured reserve he was released by Arizona in October and returned to Tampa in November. Over the next season-and-a-half he played in 17 games with 11 starts before finishing his career with three seasons in Cincinnati. Overall, Jackson played in 73 games with 42 starts for the Bucs, securing 17 interceptions.

- WR/KR Micheal Spurlock. Spurlock made franchise history in 2007 when he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown against Atlanta. That was the 1,865th kickoff return by a Buccaneer but the first that reached the opposite end zone. That was his first season in Tampa after he had originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2006. After spending 2008 on the Bucs' practice squad, Spurlock signed with the 49ers in 2009 but was cut later that season and came back to Tampa. He would add one more touchdown each on a punt and kickoff return for the Bucs over the next two-and-a-half seasons, and his kickoff return score in 2010 remains the last time a Tampa Bay player has taken one to the house.

Others: CB Billy Cesare, 1978-79 and 1981; FB Jameel Cook, 2001-05, 2008; T Cornell Green, 2002-03, 2006; DT Jovan Haye, 2006-08, 2011; DE George Johnson, 2010-12, 2015-16; G Ted Larsen, 2010-13, 2020; G Sean Mahan 2003-06; 2008-09; WR Frank Murphy, 2000-01, 2004; OLB Carl Nassib, 2018-19, 2022; WR Breshad Perriman, 2019, 2021-22; P Mark Royals, 1990-91, 1999-2001; CB Ryan Smith, 2016-19, 2022; P Larry Swider, 1977, 1981-82;

Now on to your questions.