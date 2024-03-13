After Carlton Davis Trade, Bucs Have Four Picks in Top 100

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, along with two sixth-round picks, receiving a 2024 third-round selection in return. That marked the highest draft pick the Bucs have received in exchange for a player in 15 years, since they sent defensive end Gaines Adams to Chicago for a second-round choice in 2009.
The swap with the Lions significantly improved the Buccaneers' draft capital this year. The third-rounder they received is the 92nd pick overall, while the 2024 sixth-rounder they sent to the Lions is number 201. The second sixth-rounder in the deal is in the 2025 draft. Tampa Bay now owns four of the first 92 picks in the 2024 draft.
Tampa Bay's overall draft stock was also affected slightly on Monday when the NFL released an updated list of compensatory draft picks, with one of the two sixth-round picks awarded to Cincinnati on March 8 changed to a third-rounder. That pushed the Bucs' fourth and fifth-round selections down by one each in the overall order.
Here is a look at the Buccaneers' updated list of 2024 draft picks:
- Round 1, No. 26, 26th overall
- Round 2, No. 25, 57th overall
- Round 3, No. 26, 89th overall
- Round 3, No. 29, 92nd overall
- Round 4, No. 25, 125th overall
- Round 6, No. 45, 220th overall*
- Round 7, No. 26, 246th overall
* compensatory selection
The NFL officially lists the Buccaneers' two third-round picks as being the 26th and 29th selections of that round. However, they will actually be the 25th and 28th picks made in the third round because Miami forfeited its 2024 third-round choice (along with a 2023 first-rounder) due to violations of league policy pertaining to the integrity of the team.
The Buccaneers have made very good use of third-round picks in recent years. Since 2017, the Bucs have executed nine selections in the third round and eight of them went on to become starters for the team. That list includes wide receiver Chris Godwin, linebacker Kendell Beckwith, guard Alex Cappa, safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Jamel Dean, center Robert Hainsey, running back Rachaad White and outside linebacker Yaya Diaby.