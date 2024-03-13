After Carlton Davis Trade, Bucs Have Four Picks in Top 100

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, along with two sixth-round picks, receiving a 2024 third-round selection in return. That marked the highest draft pick the Bucs have received in exchange for a player in 15 years, since they sent defensive end Gaines Adams to Chicago for a second-round choice in 2009.

The swap with the Lions significantly improved the Buccaneers' draft capital this year. The third-rounder they received is the 92nd pick overall, while the 2024 sixth-rounder they sent to the Lions is number 201. The second sixth-rounder in the deal is in the 2025 draft. Tampa Bay now owns four of the first 92 picks in the 2024 draft.

Tampa Bay's overall draft stock was also affected slightly on Monday when the NFL released an updated list of compensatory draft picks, with one of the two sixth-round picks awarded to Cincinnati on March 8 changed to a third-rounder. That pushed the Bucs' fourth and fifth-round selections down by one each in the overall order.

Here is a look at the Buccaneers' updated list of 2024 draft picks:

Round 1, No. 26, 26th overall

Round 2, No. 25, 57th overall

Round 3, No. 26, 89th overall

Round 3, No. 29, 92nd overall

Round 4, No. 25, 125th overall

Round 6, No. 45, 220th overall*

Round 7, No. 26, 246th overall