All-Stars and Big Plays | S.S. Mailbag

Favorite touchdown of last season?

- @h_irfan67 (via Instagram)

There's a lot of good ones to choose from, like Cade Otton's game-winner on a back-corner fade with 31 seconds left in Atlanta in Week 14. Or David Moore's 44-yard catch-and-run against Philly in the playoffs when it seemed like six different defenders had a shot at him. And I really, really loved the play-call that led to Rachaad White's 12-yard touchdown catch on third-and-10 in Detroit, which tied the game up at 17-17 with one quarter to play. Dave Canales clearly anticipated the Lions' big blitz up the middle and he called the perfect counter, with Luke Goedeke's kick-out block on Aidan Hutchinson giving White a clear path to the end zone.

But all things considered – the player who scored, the importance of the touchdown and the sheer excitement of watching the play – I'd have to go with Mike Evans' 75-yard snatch-and-sprint touchdown against Carolina in Week 13. That was the victory that launched the Bucs' on their six-out-of-seven run late in the season, and it was Evans' play that ignited a 14-point rally to get Tampa Bay out of a three-point hole in the third quarter.

You remember the play. Mayfield would later say that he saw the Panthers' safeties rotate into a single-high look at the snap and then he saw that Evans had run his route perfectly, first bending it out and then cutting back in to get separation from his man. Evans caught the ball at the Bucs' 43 and did the rest with his legs, just outrunning C.J. Henderson to the left front pylon. Evans dived at the end and was originally ruled out at the one-yard line, but the Bucs challenged that spot and it was reversed, as Evans clearly got the ball over the pylon before landing out of bounds.

Evans, who has always had deceptive speed, reached a max of 20.76 miles per hour on the play, his second highest max speed on any play in 2023. (He reached 20.78 mph on a play against the Titans.) It was a huge play for the Bucs, who desperately needed a win, as it took their win probability in the game from 48.6% all the way up to 66.9%.

Even better: That was the longest catch of Evans' illustrious career. Out of all the incredible things he's done over 10 seasons in a Buccaneers uniform, to turn in his longest career play at such a key moment…you can't make this stuff up.

With fans not excited about the pro bowl now, how would you fix it if you called the shots

- @the_diabeast__ (via Instagram)

I wouldn't fix it. I'd put it out of its misery. I'd take it out behind the woodshed and then tell my kids that it was now living on a beautiful farm in upstate New York.

Here's the thing: The Pro Bowl – or Pro Bowl Games as they are now known – are not going away because people still watch it. And I get it. It might not be everybody's cup of tea, but I can see why some fans would find it entertaining to watch these star players having a good time in competitions like Dodgeball, Best Catch and something called a "Gridiron Gauntlet." Tristan Wirfs is participating in that last one, which involves breaking through walls and crawling other doors, so I just might tune in for that one on Sunday. And honestly, I'm a big fan of flag football, so the actual game on Sunday turning into that kind of competition doesn't bother me.

I would suspect from the wording of your question, however, that you and probably your friends are not among those who gets much out of this current format, and that's fine too. But I don't think there is a fix. I doubt it will ever go back to a traditional game in pads because that had evolved into a tackling-optional contest in which players understandably prioritized their health and the health of their opponents.

So if you're not going to play a game that resembles NFL football during the season but you are still going to gather the all-stars at one location for some kind of competitive event, what else can you do? They've come up with a pretty long list of competitions, and I guess we'll see over the coming years which ones prove most popular among players and fans.

If I was actually in charge of what to do with the Pro Bowl, I'm sure I wouldn't be able to kill it off for monetary reasons. But if you're asking me this question as a hypothetical without those conditions attached, I would still name a Pro Bowl team, and that would be that. No gathering or games or anything other than the award. And if we do have to gather everyone for games, I'd move it back to Hawaii so more players would be eager to come and enjoy a vacation in a beautiful locale.

Will the Bucs wear creamsicles next season?

- @jan_kenney (via Instagram)

The Buccaneers have not yet made any official announcement on this one way or the other, so I can't give you a definitive answer at this moment. However, if you are asking me if I think there will be another Creamsicle Game next year, I would say yes.

Considering how well the return of the Creamsicles went this past season – the Bucs didn't win that game but the fans clearly enjoyed the uniforms, the stadium transformation and everything that went along with the event that week – I would be surprised if the team didn't want to do that again next year, and the year after that.

Keep in mind that it's been more than a decade since the Buccaneers discovered how warmly the fans would receive throwback games to the team's original uniforms. The Bucs first held one in 2009 against the Packers and kept doing so once a season through 2012. Unfortunately, a new restriction on multiple helmets instituted by the NFL in 2013 made it impossible for the Bucs to continue the young tradition. When those restrictions were eased in the last couple years, the team eagerly broke the Creamsicle garb out of its closet again.

How many OC's are we going to interview?

- @justinnnn.1 (via Instagram)

Well, as of Thursday afternoon, the Buccaneers were up to six confirmed interviews to replace Dave Canales as the team's offensive coordinator, and that occurred in just seven days after Canales got his new gig as the Panthers' head coach. Clearly, the team is both moving quickly to get this very important issue resolved, but also casting a wide net.

The six confirmed interviewees are Bucs' Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis, Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Rams Passing Game Coordinator Jake Peetz, former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. There have been reports of several other candidates getting scheduled interviews, but nothing yet confirmed by the team.

Is that a lot? Not really. Last year, in the search that led to the (very successful) hiring of Canales, the Buccaneers interviewed a total of 10 candidates. It wouldn't be a surprise to get to that number or possibly a few more this year. And while I mentioned the dual priorities of getting the new coordinator in place as soon as possible but making sure to speak with a variety of candidates, the team won't rush to a decision. Last year, the Bucs' parted with Byron Leftwich on January 19 but didn't announce the hiring of Canales until February 16, 28 days later.

What is your favorite offseason activity to cover?

- @marlonserbin (via Instagram)

The draft, for sure. It is a bottomless well of potential content, and since I don't follow college football as fanatically as some, for me personally it's fun to learn a lot more about all of the prospects. I mean, I know how futile it is to attempt to predict anything but the first handful of picks in the first round, but I still read just about every mock draft I come across.

It's better than free agency. They both have plenty of run-up analysis, but the three days of the draft are a tighter event with non-stop developments and reveals. Free agency has a huge rush on the first day or two, with most of the biggest available names signing right away, then it's hit or miss with the news for weeks to come. And there's no guarantee your team is going to participate to any great extent in free agency, based on cap space and team philosophy. If you take seven picks into the draft, however, you're coming away with seven new players (give or take one or two if trades occur).

Free agency also is just as much about departure as arrival, whereas you don't normally lose a player during the draft. What's the hot topic right now for the Bucs regarding free agency? Whether or not they will be able to re-sign the likes of Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David, Devin White and Chase McLaughlin. That means contemplating the thought of losing one or more of those players, which is no fun. It's making me nervous just typing about it right now.

What other offseason activities would be in consideration? The NFL Scouting Combine is fun in that it brings the whole league together in one location for a week. Every head coach and general manager does about a half hour at the podium and many then sit down with their local media for another long chat, so there's always plenty to write about.