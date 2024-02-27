 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team’s focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

Feb 27, 2024 at 05:57 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Jason Licht Combins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several cornerstone fixtures set to hit the unrestricted market in free agency, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. Mayfield revitalized his career in 2023 with the Buccaneers and demonstrated the level of play that made him the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, General Manager Jason Licht fielded a variety of questions from local media, and he vocalized his desire to extend the relationship with Mayfield beyond the 2023 campaign.

"Baker meant a lot to this team, this fanbase and this town and I think we meant a lot to him," said Licht. "I think it was a perfect marriage. I've said it before, but he sought us out. He gambled on us, saw it as a good situation and saw it better than a lot of national outlets that saw us winning two games. So, he thought it would be good for him and it certainly was. I know he wants to be Buc and we want him to be a Buc, so that is usually a good starting point."

Mayfield, who was selected as 2023's Most Improved Player by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), produced a 2023 season in which he established career highs in completions (364), passing yards (4,044), passing touchdowns (28) and completion percentage (64.3%). He was one-of-two players this season with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions, joining Cowboys' Prescott. Mayfield ranked among league-leaders in passing touchdowns (seventh), passing yards (ninth), completions (10th) and passer rating (12th). He became the second player in Buccaneers history to throw for 4,000-plus yards, 25-or-more touchdowns and 10- or-fewer interceptions in a single season, along with Tom Brady (2022).

He led Tampa Bay to victories in five of the team's final six games of the regular season, recording the club's first four-game win streak since the 2021 season. During the streak, Mayfield became the first visiting quarterback in NFL history to post a perfect passer rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field, earning his fourth career Player of the Week honors. Throughout the season, Mayfield elevated the Bucs' offense with surgical tight window throws, improvisation skills, underrated arm talent, competitive disposition, quick processing and poise under pressure. Licht confirmed that the Buccaneers have started contract negotiations with Mayfield, along with future Hall of Fame receiver and Bucs' icon, Mike Evans.

"He had a hell of a year, and I am happy for him," described Licht. "He bet on himself too. He is an unprecedented player, and we want him to be a Buc for life and we are working towards that. Obviously, it takes two sides – I know he wants to be a Buc…A good deal, it takes some time for both sides."

In 2023, Evans extended his own NFL record of consecutive seasons with 1,000-or-more receiving yards to begin a career to 10. Evans' streak of 10-consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards became the second-longest such streak in league history, trailing only Jerry Rice (11). He is one-of-four players with 11,000-plus receiving yards and 90-plus touchdown receptions through 10 career seasons, along with Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. Evans' 13 receiving touchdowns in 2023 tied for the most in the NFL and his 15.9 yards per reception ranked as the eighth-most in the league.

He spearheaded the offense and at 30 years old, Evans has shown no signs of regression. He has achieved both longevity and consistency for the Bucs throughout the duration of his career. The savvy route runner creates subtle separation that leaves defensive backs reeling and possesses physicality to power through jams. Evans is as close to it gets as a cheat code on post and go-routes with long-stride speed and awes with unstoppable back-shoulder catches. He is dominant at the catch point and sets the tone for Tampa Bay.

Both Mayfield and Evans have become focal points for the team's brass during the offseason and although both will be hot commodities during the 2024 free agency cycle, Jason Licht and co. have made it a priority to retain the services of the dynamic QB-WR duo.

"If we can re-sign Mike and Baker and Lavonte [David] and Chase [McLaughlin] and Antoine [Winfield] and Tristan [Wirfs], I mean, we should be throwing another boat parade," Licht laughed. "Pretty good class there."

Related Content

news

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller
news

Combine Review: Top Needs, Draft Prospects to Watch | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of the Buccaneers top needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft and potential first-round value picks at 19th overall
news

3 Takeaways from Jason Licht's Combine Press Conference

Critical decisions loom for the Buccaneers in shaping their future, beginning with the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here is an overview of top quotes from the podium
news

Latest News, Top Quotes From the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine 

Critical decisions loom for the Buccaneers in shaping their future, beginning with the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the top quotes from the podium on Tuesday
news

Combine Notes: Bucs Counting on Second-Year Leap from 2022 Draft Class

General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles were pleased with much of what their 2022 draftees did as rookies but are expecting significantly more from that group in 2023

Latest Headlines

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team's focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller

Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs Kept Bucs from Collapsing in 2023

When a 1-6 slide put the Bucs on the fringes of the playoff race last season, it was the guidance of long-time team captain Lavonte David and emerging leader Tristan Wirfs that kept a young roster from falling apart

Todd Bowles Discusses His Vision for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. HC Bowles discussed his confidence in OC Liam Coen, his approach to the NFL Combine and wanting both QB Baker Mayfield & WR Mike Evans back in Tampa.

Jason Licht Talks Approach to Free Agency at 2024 NFL Combine | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. GM Licht discussed wanting to make WR Mike Evans a 'Buc for life', his goal of bringing back QB Baker Mayfield and his vision for the 2024 Buccaneers.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack

Todd Bowles Sits Down with 'Good Morning Football' at 2024 NFL Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles talks about the 2024 offseason, free agency and more on 'GMFB' at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Todd Bowles Confirms "Tough Decision," Bucs to Release Shaq Barrett in March | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

First-Round Draft Target | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith discuss which position they think the Buccaneers should prioritize in the first round of this year's NFL Draft

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March

Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Recap | Highlight 

Watch a recap from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Photos: Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration

View photos from the Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration with Verizon at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Free Agents, Prospects & Coaches, Oh My! | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the newest additions to the coaching staff, the history of the franchise tag, and what to look for at the NFL Combine.

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal

Our Favorite Plays in Bucs' 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith have some fun in their series of weekly debates, looking back on the plays they remember most fondly from the Buccaneers' exciting 2023 campaign

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign

Franchise Tag Window Opens, Will Bucs Use Option?

Beginning Tuesday, NFL teams have two weeks to decide whether or not to utilize a franchise tag on a pending free agent, which the Bucs most recently did in 2022 on Chris Godwin before signing him to a long-term deal
Advertising