Latest News, Top Quotes From the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine 

The work put in during the offseason shapes an NFL team's future, starting with the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many important questions will need to be answered at the Combine as the club evaluates the 319 players invited to participate. Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht were made available to the media on Tuesday, fielding a myriad of questions over the club's future from coaching additions to the signal caller. Here is a rundown of the top takeaways from the podium on Tuesday:

Jason Licht: Confidence in Kyle Trask

With Tom Brady's retirement and Blaine Gabbert set to become a free agent in March, Kyle Trask is the only quarterback under contract currently for the upcoming season. Although unproven at the NFL level, Trask spent the 2022 season learning from arguably the greatest player of all time, 45-year-old Tom Brady. At the collegiate level, Trask dominated the SEC in 2020, leading the Gators to an 11-2 record in Dan Mullen's second season. Trask garnered Heisman Trophy and Davey O'Brien Award finalist honors, as well as second-team All-SEC honors. He drew eyes in college for his above average arm-talent, timing and accuracy. With a limited sample size over the previous year to make a comprehensive evaluation, Trask now has the opportunity to win the starting gig in Tampa Bay. General Manager Jason Licht spoke on the team's confidence in Trask to compete for the role under center.

"Yeah, we're very excited about Kyle. We're very excited about him getting the opportunity to be the starter – we'd be very comfortable with that. [We're] excited – I've used that word already, but I really am – for him to get a chance to be with the starters in offseason, starters in training camp, starters in preseason, which he's never done. He was a successful quarterback in the SEC – I mean, wildly successful. We took him in the second round for a reason – we didn't take him in the second round just to be a third-string quarterback. Now, it has yet to be seen what he turns out to be, but we're confident that it's going to be very good… "Well, first of all, he can throw the ball very well. He's changed his body a little bit with just being in the NFL with our strength and conditioning staff to where he looks more athletic than he did, to me, than he did in college. He can get out of trouble in the pocket. He's accurate, he's smart, he works hard – he's got all the traits that you're looking for in a quarterback."