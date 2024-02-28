 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

Feb 28, 2024 at 05:30 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

231224_DD_Jaguars_Bucs_0155
Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On paper, the Buccaneers finished last in the NFL in rushing, averaging 88.8 ground yards per game in 2023. Despite the stat line, the Bucs made strides and maximized the dual-threat ability of Rachaad White.  White, the team's primary workhorse on the ground, concluded the 2023 campaign with over 1,000 scrimmage yards and was 10 yards shy of surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. He accumulated 272 totes for 990 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and 3.6 yards per attempt. The Arizona State product displayed his pass-catching prowess out of the backfield with 549 receiving yards on 70 catches for an average of 8.6 yards per reception.

White became a go-to target for Baker Mayfield on checkdowns and while the Bucs worked to construct an effective run game through duo and mid-zone principles, the staff manufactured the run by utilizing White on screens, sweeps and out of empty packages to complement the play-action game. He handled the responsibility of both phases successfully, showcasing the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and the vision to hit tight creases. As the season progressed, White ran harder behind his pads, falling forward to gain additional yardage that impacted drives.

"I think he's pretty close to being an elite receiving back and he's made a lot of improvements in running the ball, too, towards the end of the year," noted Jason Licht. "You have to keep in mind [that] he's still young, second year. He's doing a lot of great things. He's one of our better players and we are excited about him."

Multi-faceted weapons have emerged in the NFL in recent years, stretching defenses both horizontally and vertically. White takes advantage of free releases out of the backfield and his ability as a pass-catcher creates advantageous matchups for the Buccaneers when he takes the field. Defenses do not have a tell as to whether it is a run or pass when No. 1 lines up. The Bucs will undergo an offensive transition in 2024 under the direction of Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen. Coen will work to harmoniously blend the run and the pass, keeping defenses at bay.

"The marriage of the run and the pass is what we're striving for," stated Coen in his introductory press conference. "We're striving for balance, but to be explosive in both the run and the pass. That's something that I honestly take a lot of pride in. I learned a lot from Sean [McVay] in terms of the run game when I first got to L.A. We understood and tried to study defense more than we tried to study ourselves – how to understand gap integrity, fits, fallbacks and things of that nature to try to be able to dissect the defense. How can we also run into better pictures? Now, we're talking about, 'Well, can we put a little more on the guys? Can we put a little bit more on the quarterback, the center and some of those guys to be able to change the play [and] get us into really advantageous looks, so that we run into better numbers and cleaner looks?' That's something that I think these guys are eager for just talking to some of them right now. They're eager for more and it's something that's our philosophy, as well."

The run game will evolve in 2024 for the Bucs as a new system is installed. Coen, along with the entirety of the Bucs' offensive staff, will build protections and rushes that maximize the skillset of both White and the athleticism of the offensive line. White proved he is one of the top-tier pass-catching backs in 2023 and he will look to build off that stellar performance in 2024. Revitalizing the ground attack is a focal point for the club as a new league year dawns, however, it is not a "necessity."

"We made some strides last year, but we finished last, and I know 32 is 32 two years in a row, described Todd Bowles. "We made some late-game pushes where we had breakout runs but if you look at the overall totality of it, we weren't good enough, so we have got to get better there. That is not going to be the basis of how we win. We want to be better running the football, but we want to score points. Making it [the run game] a priority, not making it a necessity, that will be the trick."

Related Content

news

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
news

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller
news

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team's focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 
news

Combine Review: Top Needs, Draft Prospects to Watch | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of the Buccaneers top needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft and potential first-round value picks at 19th overall
news

3 Takeaways from Jason Licht's Combine Press Conference

Critical decisions loom for the Buccaneers in shaping their future, beginning with the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here is an overview of top quotes from the podium
news

Latest News, Top Quotes From the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine 

Critical decisions loom for the Buccaneers in shaping their future, beginning with the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the top quotes from the podium on Tuesday
news

Combine Notes: Bucs Counting on Second-Year Leap from 2022 Draft Class

General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles were pleased with much of what their 2022 draftees did as rookies but are expecting significantly more from that group in 2023

Latest Headlines

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Yaya Diaby's 2023 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller

Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs Kept Bucs from Collapsing in 2023

When a 1-6 slide put the Bucs on the fringes of the playoff race last season, it was the guidance of long-time team captain Lavonte David and emerging leader Tristan Wirfs that kept a young roster from falling apart

Todd Bowles Discusses His Vision for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. HC Bowles discussed his confidence in OC Liam Coen, his approach to the NFL Combine and wanting both QB Baker Mayfield & WR Mike Evans back in Tampa.

Jason Licht Talks Approach to Free Agency at 2024 NFL Combine | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. GM Licht discussed wanting to make WR Mike Evans a 'Buc for life', his goal of bringing back QB Baker Mayfield and his vision for the 2024 Buccaneers.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team's focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

Todd Bowles Sits Down with 'Good Morning Football' at 2024 NFL Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles talks about the 2024 offseason, free agency and more on 'GMFB' at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Todd Bowles Confirms "Tough Decision," Bucs to Release Shaq Barrett in March | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

First-Round Draft Target | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith discuss which position they think the Buccaneers should prioritize in the first round of this year's NFL Draft

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March

Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Recap | Highlight 

Watch a recap from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Photos: Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration

View photos from the Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration with Verizon at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Free Agents, Prospects & Coaches, Oh My! | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the newest additions to the coaching staff, the history of the franchise tag, and what to look for at the NFL Combine.

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round
Advertising