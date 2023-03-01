Combine Notes: Bucs Counting on Second-Year Leap from 2022 Draft Class

Every general manager and head coach who attends the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis spends 15 minutes at the podium during a media session that essentially lasts all of Tuesday. The questions can be about any topic – salary cap issues, pending free agents, coaching changes, etc. – but the overall point of the Combine is draft preparation, so that is an obvious place to start. This particular Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers team architect General Manager Jason Licht voiced something almost every GM says at some point in his tenure: draft and development is the key to successful roster construction.

"Well yeah, you want to draft really well, you want to develop, and you want to sign your players back that have developed well," said Licht. "In a perfect world, you can do that, but it doesn't always work out that way. You're not going to be able to sign everybody back. But yes, you do want to draft and develop your own. I think that is the key. Then add pieces here and there in free agency – but in free agency, the big, mega deals don't always work out. You want to be responsible."

This thought is topical at the moment mostly because a handful of players the Buccaneers drafted in 2019 and were able to develop quite well – Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Scotty Miller, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Anthony Nelson – may soon hit free agency. Draft, develop and keep – the Buccaneers now at Stage Three with these five players, and there's no guarantee they'll be able to re-sign them all, particularly with a tight cap situation.

But this is an ongoing process, year after year, and for it to work to any notable level of success you have to get the first two stages right. Every team will have hits and misses among their draft picks, but if you hit more often than you miss, you have a chance to build a sustained period of competitiveness. It's safe to say that 2019 class – which also includes Devin White, who has a fifth-year on his deal as a first-round draft pick and thus won't hit free agency until 2024 – was a big hit, top to bottom.