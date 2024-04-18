Bucs' Yaya Diaby Honored by Senior Bowl Following Sensational Rookie Campaign | Brianna's Blitz 

The Senior Bowl announced its 2024 Hall of Fame class, in addition to its 2023 rookies of the year. In June, the all-star exhibition will host a heralded group of inductees in Alabama. Two players were selected as co-defensive rookies of the year: Buccaneers' outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and Rams' linebacker Byron Young. Diaby posted 25 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season. Young recorded 61 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Puka Nacua (offensive rookie of the year), Diaby and Young will be honored on June 30 at the induction ceremony, which will be hosted by NFL Network's Rhett Lewis at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa.

Diaby took the NFL by storm during his rookie campaign. The Bucs selected Diaby in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and although he only started seven games, he led the team in sacks with 7.5 and finished first among rookies in tackles for loss with 12. Diaby helped set the tone in Todd Bowles' defensive front with natural explosion, power, speed in pursuit and a relentless demeanor.

He took an unconventional path to reach the NFL's doorstep. As a zero-star recruit coming out of North Clayton High School due to size, Diaby took a year off and worked as a wheelchair assistant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He received a chance to try out at nearby Georgia Military College and was a walk-on, before earning a scholarship in 2018. Over a two-year span at Georgia Military College, Diaby transformed his body and accumulated 77 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. Subsequently, Diaby received several offers as a three-star juco recruit and eventually committed to Louisville after connecting with coach, Mark Ivey. In 2022, he hit personal bests in sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (14.0) for the Cards.