Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Raiders

So is Brady a no-brainer this week? Staff Writer Carmen Vitali will get the first shot at that decision. After each Buccaneer victory this season, Carmen and I are nominating one player each for a vote by the fans as to who deserves that week's Game Ball. The fans will then determine the winner in a poll at the bottom of this page, voting either for Carmen's choice, my choice or "other" if they feel neither of us has made the right choice. Since we have decided not to duplicate picks in any given week, we're alternating the order of selection and it's Carmen's turn to go first.

Carmen Vitali: QB Tom Brady

This is a lob from Scott that I'm not going to refuse to dunk here. Not only did Brady throw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, he also rushed for a touchdown, taking a quarterback sneak into the end zone from a yard out for the Bucs' first score of the game. His will to win is absolutely undeniable and it starts as soon as the game kicks off.