Updates: Leonard Fournette Returns to Full Participation

December 1 Updates
Running back Leonard Fournette practiced without limitations on Thursday, creating optimism that he will be able to play against the Saints on Monday night.
Fournette missed the Buccaneers' game in Cleveland due to a hip pointer he had sustained in the second half of a Week 10 win over Seattle in Munich, Germany. The Buccaneers had their bye week between the Seahawks and Browns games, so Fournette has had more than two weeks to recover from his injury. He was limited in practice throughout last week and originally designated as "doubtful" on the injury report before being downgraded to "out" on Saturday.
Even after sitting out last week's game, Fournette leads the Buccaneers in rushing yards (462), yards from scrimmage (777) and touchdowns (six) in 2022. In his absence, rookie running back Rachaad White started against the Browns and contributed 109 yards from scrimmage.
