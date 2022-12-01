Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Leonard Fournette Returns to Full Participation

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of December

Dec 01, 2022 at 03:35 PM
TAMPA, FL - July 25, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headshot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette

#7 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 228 lbs
  • College: LSU

December 1 Updates

Running back Leonard Fournette practiced without limitations on Thursday, creating optimism that he will be able to play against the Saints on Monday night.

Fournette missed the Buccaneers' game in Cleveland due to a hip pointer he had sustained in the second half of a Week 10 win over Seattle in Munich, Germany. The Buccaneers had their bye week between the Seahawks and Browns games, so Fournette has had more than two weeks to recover from his injury. He was limited in practice throughout last week and originally designated as "doubtful" on the injury report before being downgraded to "out" on Saturday.

Even after sitting out last week's game, Fournette leads the Buccaneers in rushing yards (462), yards from scrimmage (777) and touchdowns (six) in 2022. In his absence, rookie running back Rachaad White started against the Browns and contributed 109 yards from scrimmage.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the entire Thursday injury report for both the Buccaneers and Saints.

