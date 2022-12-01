Updates: Leonard Fournette Returns to Full Participation

Fournette missed the Buccaneers' game in Cleveland due to a hip pointer he had sustained in the second half of a Week 10 win over Seattle in Munich, Germany. The Buccaneers had their bye week between the Seahawks and Browns games, so Fournette has had more than two weeks to recover from his injury. He was limited in practice throughout last week and originally designated as "doubtful" on the injury report before being downgraded to "out" on Saturday.