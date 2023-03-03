Updates: Todd Bowles Envisions One Spot for Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2023

March 3 Updates

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. followed up his first Pro Bowl appearance after the 2021 season with another strong campaign in 2022. Winfield racked up 80 tackles to go with seven tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, six QB hits, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Winfield did this while playing a new hybrid role in this third NFL season. While he continued to start at safety in the Bucs' base defensive scheme, he would generally move into the slot when the team went to a nickel or dime package. The Bucs felt he had the coverage skills to match slot receivers, and moving him closer to the line of scrimmage allowed Head Coach Todd Bowles to take advantage of the young defender's blitzing talent and strong tackling. However, Bowles envisions simplifying Winfield's role in 2023 in order to allow him to more fully master one particular job.

"Since he was so young, he gets better mentally every year," said Bowles. "His tackling is outstanding, his intensity is outstanding, what he does for the team is outstanding. I think he's one of our top three defensive players. He can only get better with experience, you know? I don't want to move him around as much this coming season than I have this year – I'll try to leave him at one spot as best as I can. I think he'll master that spot and get even better for us."