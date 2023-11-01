Updates: Wolford Brings Value, O'Connor Returns to Practice Squad

November 1 Updates

The Buccaneers began the regular season with two quarterbacks – Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask – on the active roster, while their third quarterback, John Wolford, went to the practice squad. Clearly the team preferred to use only two spots on the 53-man roster on quarterbacks to give them more flexibility at another position.

That plan changed, however, when there was reportedly interest in Wolford from the Vikings following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins. Since players on a practice squad are free to be signed to another team's active roster at any time, the Bucs had only one way to prevent that from happening, as long as Wolford wanted to stay.

Simply put, the Bucs didn't want to lose Wolford, especially at a time that Mayfield was dealing with a knee injury, so it was now worthwhile to devote an active roster spot to keep him around.

"John is valuable to us in the meeting rooms, as well as on the field," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "With Baker banged up the past couple weeks, you never want to give one away and struggle to bring somebody in here to have to learn a system. It was more of us protecting what we have, as opposed to anything else."

Mayfield, who was also teammates with Wolford for about a month at the end of last season with the Rams, was glad his friend didn't leave Tampa.

"John is extremely vital to our QB room," said Mayfield. "A guy that when we brought him in, I was very happy about it. Just his knowledge of the system, he has great experience – he doesn't have the most experience – but the guy, he's wicked smart. He is an extremely important piece for us to have. I know he challenges the guys on the scout team and is always an extra communicator for our QB room. Guys like that are invaluable."