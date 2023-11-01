Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Wolford Brings Value, O'Connor Returns to Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Nov 01, 2023 at 01:10 PM
Wolford

John Wolford

#11 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 218 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

November 1 Updates

The Buccaneers began the regular season with two quarterbacks – Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask – on the active roster, while their third quarterback, John Wolford, went to the practice squad. Clearly the team preferred to use only two spots on the 53-man roster on quarterbacks to give them more flexibility at another position.

That plan changed, however, when there was reportedly interest in Wolford from the Vikings following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins. Since players on a practice squad are free to be signed to another team's active roster at any time, the Bucs had only one way to prevent that from happening, as long as Wolford wanted to stay.

Simply put, the Bucs didn't want to lose Wolford, especially at a time that Mayfield was dealing with a knee injury, so it was now worthwhile to devote an active roster spot to keep him around.

"John is valuable to us in the meeting rooms, as well as on the field," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "With Baker banged up the past couple weeks, you never want to give one away and struggle to bring somebody in here to have to learn a system. It was more of us protecting what we have, as opposed to anything else."

Mayfield, who was also teammates with Wolford for about a month at the end of last season with the Rams, was glad his friend didn't leave Tampa.

"John is extremely vital to our QB room," said Mayfield. "A guy that when we brought him in, I was very happy about it. Just his knowledge of the system, he has great experience – he doesn't have the most experience – but the guy, he's wicked smart. He is an extremely important piece for us to have. I know he challenges the guys on the scout team and is always an extra communicator for our QB room. Guys like that are invaluable."

CLICK HERE for more of Baker Mayfield's thoughts on Wednesday.

O'Connor

Patrick O'Connor

#79 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: Eastern Michigan

The Buccaneers released Patrick O'Connor on Tuesday but they didn't sever ties with the fifth-year defensive lineman. On Wednesday, the Bucs brought O'Connor back, signing him to their practice squad.

O'Connor was released to make room for the promotion of quarterback John Wolford to the active roster. That move in turn created the open spot on the 16-man practice squad that O'Connor has now filled.

O'Connor started the 2023 season on the Bucs' practice squad but was promoted after two games and has appeared in a total of three contests so far. He was on the active roster for the entirety of the 2020-22 seasons, primarily contributing on special teams. Overall, he has appeared in 60 games for the Buccaneers since 2017, plus five more in the postseason.

CLICK HERE to hear Jason Licht recap the first half of the season on "Good Morning Football."

Related Content

news

Updates: October 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023
news

Updates: September 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in September 2023
news

Updates: Preseason 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason
news

Updates: June 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of June
news

Updates: May 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of May
news

Updates: April 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April
news

Updates: March 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of March
news

Updates: February 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of February 2023
news

Updates: January 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January
news

Updates: December 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of December
news

Updates: November 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of November
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Need to Improve in Red Zone

Tampa Bay's offense, with QB Baker Mayfield at the helm, has taken care of the football and done reasonably well on third downs but need to be more efficient in the red zone to get the scoring up

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup 

Buccaneers-Texans: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Nine

The Bucs will be seeking a faster start on offense in Houston on Sunday as they try to snap a three-game losing streak…Texans rookie C Jarrett Patterson against Bucs DL Vita Vea could be one of the key matchups

Baker Mayfield 'Firmly' Believes in System, How to Attack the Texans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. QB Mayfield discussed deciphering throwing lanes, seeing progress on film and how valuable QB John Wolford is to the locker room.

Todd Bowles on Playing with Urgency vs. Houston, Fresh Off Mini-Bye | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. HC Bowles discussed creating more impactful plays on defense, RB Rachaad White's ability in space and what to expect facing off against the Texans.

Updates: Wolford Brings Value, O'Connor Returns to Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program

Rondé Barber Reviews Thursday Night Football at Buffalo | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber reviews some key offensive plays during the Bucs' matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Scouting Report: Texans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 9

A look at the Texans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Bucs Back from Mini-Bye, Approaching Second Half | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott skip the guest segment in order to answer a record number of questions from Bucs fans, after reviewing the Bills game and talking weddings, Halloween candy, weird stats and more.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 1

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/1/2023.

Chris Godwin on the Importance of the Game in Houston, Getting Results | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. WR Godwin discussed starting with energy and staying consistent throughout the game.

Vita Vea on Leading the Team in Sacks, Credits His Teammates | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Vita Vea spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. DL Vea gave an update on his health and previewed what the Bucs' defense should expect against the Texans.

Rachaad White on Utilizing Space, Cleaning Up Mistakes | Press Conference

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. RB White discussed continuing to build the rushing attack and loving the effort from his teammates.

Carlton Davis on Getting Back in the Win Column, Locking in | Press Conference

Cornerback Carlton Davis spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. CB Davis discussed not underestimating any opponent and executing better as a group.

Buccaneers Launch National Coaching Academy to Foster Entry Points for Coaches Seeking Opportunities 

The Buccaneers established a coaching academy to open doors of opportunity for aspiring NFL coaches. 25 finalists will be selected for the career development academy leading into 2024 rookie minicamp

Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans

Bucs Promote John Wolford to Active Roster

The Bucs have signed QB John Wolford off their practice squad to their active roster, releasing DL Patrick O'Connor to make room for the move

Jason Licht on Trade Deadline, Recaps First Half of 2023 Season 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses what the trade deadline is like for NFL GMs, assessing the 2023 season so far and shares the Buccaneers are launching the National Coaching Academy.
Advertising