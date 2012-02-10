Bucs hire Mike Sullivan as offensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - New York Giants quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan is leaving the Super Bowl champions to become the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs announced Friday night that Sullivan is joining the staff of new coach Greg Schiano.
Sullivan spent the last eight seasons with the Giants. He has coached Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and the rest of New York's quarterbacks for the past two years.
Prior to becoming quarterbacks coach, Sullivan spent six seasons leading the Giants' wide receivers.