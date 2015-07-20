Bucs Introduce Virtual Reality Technology

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin using the SIDEKIQ simulator football software developed by EON Sports VR as a supplement to their on-field work for quarterbacks when the team reports back for training camp beginning on August 1st. Additionally, the Buccaneers plan to become the first NFL team to introduce virtual reality at the youth football level by incorporating instructional sessions featuring the technology at the Cannonfire QB Clinic planned for July 25th at Skyway Park in Tampa, FL.

"We are excited to be coming in on the front end of this new wave of technology that is designed to supplement the on-field and classroom work that our quarterbacks are already doing," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "Obviously, there is no real substitute for being on the field when it comes to getting our players ready for game action. However, this virtual reality technology allows us to enhance the learning experience for our quarterbacks without requiring them to put in additional time on the practice fields."