Bucs Keep Kevin Minter in the Fold

Kevin Minter found a new NFL home in Tampa, and he's not ready to move.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have agreed to terms with Minter, an eighth-year veteran inside linebacker, on a new one-year deal. It's the second year in a row that Minter has re-upped with the Buccaneers at or near the start of free agency. He had become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday but didn't take long to return to the Bucs and the head coach who drafted him in the second round in 2013.

Minter (6-0, 246) actually arrived in Tampa before Bruce Arians, who was his head coach in Arizona from 2013-16. The Buccaneers signed Minter in October of 2018, Dirk Koetter's final season as head coach, and he subsequently appeared in five games, recording 10 tackles and a sack. Arians arrived the following January and Minter re-signed with the Bucs on March 13.

Minter proved to be a valuable asset for Arians, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong in his first full season in Tampa. When first-round draft pick Devin White suffered a knee injury in Week Two at Carolina, Minter stepped in next to Lavonte David and played well in the rookie's place. In what was essentially four full games, he recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a quarterback hit.

Before, during and after his stint in the starting lineup, Minter also played extensively on special teams. Minter led the Buccaneers in 2019 with 331 special teams snaps, appearing in exactly two-thirds of all the team's kick-and-coverage plays. He finished third on the team with five special teams tackles and also recovered a fumbled punt.