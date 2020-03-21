Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Keep Kevin Minter in the Fold

Tampa Bay has agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with ILB Kevin Minter, who proved valuable last year as a fill-in starter and special teams ace

Mar 21, 2020 at 06:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Minter_Agreed_Twitter

Kevin Minter found a new NFL home in Tampa, and he's not ready to move.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have agreed to terms with Minter, an eighth-year veteran inside linebacker, on a new one-year deal. It's the second year in a row that Minter has re-upped with the Buccaneers at or near the start of free agency. He had become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday but didn't take long to return to the Bucs and the head coach who drafted him in the second round in 2013.

Minter (6-0, 246) actually arrived in Tampa before Bruce Arians, who was his head coach in Arizona from 2013-16. The Buccaneers signed Minter in October of 2018, Dirk Koetter's final season as head coach, and he subsequently appeared in five games, recording 10 tackles and a sack. Arians arrived the following January and Minter re-signed with the Bucs on March 13.

Minter proved to be a valuable asset for Arians, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong in his first full season in Tampa. When first-round draft pick Devin White suffered a knee injury in Week Two at Carolina, Minter stepped in next to Lavonte David and played well in the rookie's place. In what was essentially four full games, he recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a quarterback hit.

Before, during and after his stint in the starting lineup, Minter also played extensively on special teams. Minter led the Buccaneers in 2019 with 331 special teams snaps, appearing in exactly two-thirds of all the team's kick-and-coverage plays. He finished third on the team with five special teams tackles and also recovered a fumbled punt.

As noted above, Arians and the Arizona Cardinals drafted Minter out of LSU in the second round in 2013, making him the 45th pick overall. He played four seasons in Arizona and made 37 starts, including all 32 games in 2015 and 2016. His top statistical season came in 2016 when he contributed 81 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two passes defensed. Minter then played the 2017 season in Cleveland, making seven starts, before coming to Tampa. In all, he has appeared in 91 games with 46 starts and recorded 299 tackles, 6.0 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

Related Content

news

Torn Achilles Brings Premature End to Shaq Barrett's Season

The Buccaneers will be without their leading sack producer of the last four seasons for the remainder of 2022 as an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Thursday night will land OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

news

Bucs Promote S Nolan Turner to Active Roster

Rookie safety Nolan Turner has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, a move that helps address an injury-induced shortage in the Bucs' secondary

news

Don Gardner, J.J. Russell Activated from Practice Squad for Thursday Game

The Bucs are using the practice squad elevation option to shore up two spots on defense for Thursday night's game, bringing up cornerback Don Gardner and inside linebacker J.J. Russell

news

Bucs Move K.J. Britt to Injured Reserve

An ankle injury sustained on Sunday in Charlotte has forced second-year ILB K.J. Britt to injured reserve, leaving the Buccaneers thin at the position and without one of their most active special teams players

news

Josh Wells Activated from IR, Carlton Davis Downgraded to Out

The Bucs restored some depth to their O-Line on Saturday by activating T Josh Wells but also saw the secondary take a hit with CB Carlton Davis moving from questionable to out on the injury report

news

Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner Activated For Second Week in a Row

With Logan Ryan, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting all sidelined by injuries the Buccaneers have temporarily added to their secondary depth for Sunday's game by elevating CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad

news

Josh Wells Set to Return to Practice

The Bucs have designated T Josh Wells for return from injured reserve, meaning he is likely to be activated within the next three weeks…The team also re-signed TE David Wells to the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Moved to Injured Reserve

Veteran S Logan Ryan will miss at least four games due to the foot injury that has already kept him out of two after the Buccaneers placed him on I.R. on Tuesday

news

DBs Anthony Chesley, Nolan Turner Activated for Bucs-Steelers Game

With their secondary potentially thinned by injuries on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers have elevated third-year CB and rookie S Nolan Turner from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in the game

news

Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

With depth at the position a potential concern in Week Six, the Buccaneers added a third cornerback to their practice squad Wednesday, signing rookie Quandre Mosely, a Kentucky product

news

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

news

Bucs Release ILB Kenny Young

On Monday, Tampa Bay released veteran ILB Kenny Young, who had played on special teams in each of the past four games

Advertising