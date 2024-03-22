 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Lavonte David, 'He is the Standard' | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht discusses the standard that linebacker Lavonte David has set for future draft prospects

Mar 22, 2024 at 11:43 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

LD Blitz_

Each year as the NFL Draft looms, anticipation builds. Optimism abounds for all 32 clubs across the league as they build for the future. Annually, front office personnel, scouts and football staff extensively search for players who have an undisputed love of the game and the work ethic to succeed. On Friday, Buccaneers' General Manager Jason Licht discussed how linebacker Lavonte David personifies the aforementioned traits and has become the prototype that the Bucs' brass searches for each year in the draft process.

 "He is the poster child literally for us," stated Licht. "We have a picture of a silhouette in our draft room that says, 'I am that man.' It is the person that we want in a player – the traits, or some of them that we just said – and it does not show his face, but it is Lavonte. He is the one that we look for every year. He is the standard."

David is the paragon of greatness. Throughout his 12-year career, he has achieved both longevity and consistency. David is the heart and soul of the Bucs' defense, spearheading the unit with unadulterated leadership and urgency on the gridiron. The committed veteran plays the game the way it is supposed to be played – with fervor and reverence. In 2023, David showed no signs of slowing down at the age of 33 and played a critical role in guiding the Buccaneers to their third-straight division crown. He led the team with 134 tackles and notched 4.5 sacks. David was the lone player in the NFL in 2023 with 100-plus tackles, 15-plus tackles for loss and 3.0-plus sacks. His 17 tackles for loss last season are the second-most in a single-season by a player age 33 or older since data became available in 2008.

David started all 15 games in which he played in 2023, missing two contests due to a groin injury. Overall, David has played in 181 regular season games, starting all of them, and has accumulated 1,477 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 160 tackles for loss, 28 forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and 64 passes defensed during his tenure. He has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resumé and although David is egregiously underrated year-after-year, he is held to the utmost respect by his peers and offensive coordinators around the NFL. He is the franchise's all-time leader in fumble recoveries and ranks second in tackles, fifth in games played, fourth in games started and eighth in sacks.

Since 2000, David's 10 seasons with 100-plus tackles are the third-most in the NFL, trailing only London Fletcher (14) and Bobby Wagner (11). Through his first 11 seasons, David joined London Fletcher, Ray Lewis, Bobby Wagner and Junior Seau as the only players in league annals to record 1,300-plus tackles, 25-plus sacks and 10-plus interceptions through their first 11 seasons.

In the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the Bucs took a generational talent in David, which sparked a revival on defense. David leads by example and elevates those around him. The former Cornhusker generates timely plays and possesses rare instincts. The tackling technician flashes pursuit skills against the run with an understanding of angles/leverage and is effective in both man and zone at covering tight ends. David's play recognition jumps off the tape as he routinely disrupts screens, swing passes and crossers. He operates at an elite level and continues to leave his legacy on the gridiron.

Related Content

news

How Does Jordan Whitehead Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran safety Jordan Whitehead re-joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the secondary?
news

Baker Mayfield: The Ultimate Competitor | Brianna's Blitz

Baker Mayfield inks a new three-year deal with the Buccaneers and will continue to build off a sensational 2023 campaign 
news

Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Mike Evans, Place Franchise Tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr. | Brianna's Blitz 

An recap of moves for the Buccaneers over the previous week
news

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason
news

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward
news

Search for OC Continues, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs Head to Pro Bowl | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of the list of coaches who have interviewed for the Buccaneers' vacant offensive coordinator position, along with a Pro Bowl outlook featuring Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs
news

Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at Baker Mayfield's sensational 2023 campaign for the Buccaneers and some of his most memorable plays down the stretch
news

Rookies Spark Surge Against Eagles | Brianna's Blitz 

First-year players Calijah Kancey and Trey Palmer set the tone against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card matchup
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Receives Recognition, Containing Jalen Hurts and Eagles' Offensive Attack | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest updates for the Buccaneers as the team prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round
news

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Remarkable 2023 Season, Reaction to Him Not Being Named a Pro Bowl Starter | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of Antoine Winfield Jr.'s stellar campaign in 2023, warranting high praise around the NFL
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

Latest Headlines

Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal 

Linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most distinguished players in team history, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers

Lavonte David on Proving Everyone Right | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media on Friday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. LB David discussed his love for the game, doing his job right and choosing Tampa throughout his entire career.

Lavonte David Wouldn't Give Up on Bucs

LB Lavonte David, who signed a new contract with the Bucs on Friday, had to wait frustratingly long into his superb career before tasting the postseason but was driven to stay with the team and help it find success

Lavonte David, 'He is the Standard' | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht discusses the standard that linebacker Lavonte David has set for future draft prospects

The Legend of Lavonte David

One of the greatest linebackers of all time isn't going anywhere. He is back for more at Raymond James Stadium in 2024. Take a look at some of his best moments throughout the years.

Best Photos of Lavonte David

View the top pictures of Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David from his career thus far.

Lavonte David Mic'd Up vs. the Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Watch as the captain sets the tone and leads his team to a W at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner

Zach Triner, who has held the Bucs' long-snapping job since 2019, signed a new one-year deal to remain in Tampa after becoming an unrestricted free agent last week

Rookie Review: Calijah Kancey 

A look at Calijah Kancey's breakout rookie campaign for the Buccaneers

Potential Gems in Day 2 | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson, Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa.

New to the Krewe & Familiar Faces | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed S Jordan Whitehead's return to Tampa, the newest additions to the Bucs and possible rule changes in the NFL.

Justin Peelle Added to Bucs' Staff to Tutor Tight Ends

Justin Peelle, who previously helped tight ends to Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia and Atlanta, has been hired to coach that position on Todd Bowles' staff, with John Van Dam moving over to pass game assistant

Owners Will Consider Changes to Kickoff, Challenge Rules at League Meeting

Among the rule changes to be considered this year at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando is a revised kickoff structure, additions to what rulings on the field can be challenged and the banning of the hip-drop tackle

Rondé Barber Breaks Down What Makes Bucs Mike Evans an 'All-Timer' | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber explains what WR Mike Evans consistently does to place himself in the conversation to be considered as one the best receivers of all time.

25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy 

Twenty-five finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy, including five women and two international participants

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 6.0: Free Agency Shakeup

The first week of signings and trades in the new league year have impacted the needs and strategies of many teams in the draft, though the Buccaneers once again went for edge rush help

John Wolford, Justin Skule Sign New Deals | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Rondé Barber Explains How Baker Mayfield Creates Calm Out of Chaos | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down what makes Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield so special and how he is able to command control under pressure.

Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay added another new piece to its secondary on Monday, inking Tavierre Thomas, who has seen extensive action as a slot corner in Cleveland and Houston

How Does Jordan Whitehead Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran safety Jordan Whitehead re-joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the secondary?
Advertising