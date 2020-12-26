Quick-Starting Bucs Demolish Lions, Return to the Playoffs

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Bucs elected to start on offense but quickly faced a third-and-nine, on which Brady was sacked by LB Jahlani Tavai. However, an offsides call kept the drive alive and Brady then moved the chains with a third-and-four pass over the middle to Godwin for eight yards. On the next play, Brady moved up in the pocket and found Evans wide open down the left side for a gain of 33 yards to the Lions' 35. Two plays later, Brady went deep down the right side to Gronkowski, who made a fantastic catch over S Tracy Walker and then lunged over the goal line for the game's first points. Unfortunately, K Ryan Succop hit the right post with his extra point try to keep it at 6-0.

The Lions got off to a good start with a 15-yard out to Danny Amendola. However, a second-down blitz by ILB Devin White forced a second-down incompletion two plays later and CB Ross Cockrell made a great open-field tackle on third down to stop Amendola short of the sticks. The Lions lined up to go for it on fourth-and-one from their 49 but then lost five yards on a false started and elected to punt. The kick went into the end zone for a touchback.

Fournette pounded up the middle for eight yards to start the ensuing drive, and Brady went deep again on second down, hitting Godwin over the middle for 47 yards to the Lions' 25. Two plays later, it was another ball over the top, this one to Evans for a 27-yard touchdown and a quick 13-0 lead.

Daniel came in to lead the next drive as Stafford hopped into the locker room on one foot. Swift ripped off a 14-yard run early in the Lions' second drive to get it close to midfield, but a pass deflected at the line by Will Gholston made it third-and-six from the 50-yard line. DL Jeremiah Ledbetter then ended the drive with his first career sack, costing the Lions 11 yards and leading to a punt.

The Bucs got one first down on a catch and a run and then Brady found Evans again over the middle for a gain of 16. A quick dart over the middle to Godwin got a first down just over midfield. Everson Griffen powered through three blockers to drop Brady for a loss of seven and the Bucs used their first timeout with 58 seconds left in the first quarter. More pressure two plays later forced Brady to throw it away on third down and Bradley Pinion punted it down to the Detroit 10.

The first quarter ended on Daniel's short pass to Mohamed Sanu. The second quarter began with a bubble screen to WR Marvin Jones that didn't work, leading to a third-and-six. Daniel tried to hit Sanu on an out at the sticks but it fell incomplete. The resulting punt gave the Bucs the ball back at their own 49.

The Bucs went to a hurry-up attack and got to the Lions 23 on consecutive 12-yard completions to Godwin and Fournette. A run of six and a catch of 13 by Fournette made it first-and-goal and the four, and the Bucs let Fournette finish off the drive on a first-down run, which he took in easily through a seam opened up by Alex Cappa and Gronkowski.

Two Adrian Peterson runs started the Lions' next drive off with a first down but two more runs made it third-and-11 and White chased Daniel into a throw-away on third-and 11. Detroit's Pro Bowl punter, Jack Fox pinned the Bucs back at their own nine with a 52-yard boot.

Brady zipped a 20-yard pass between two defenders to TE Tanner Hudson then found Evans again on a 23-yard comebacker that got the ball across midfield. Vaughn then came into the game and immediately ripped off runs of 14, 12 and nine yards to get a first-and-goal at the Lions' four. Brady then faked a handoff to Vaughn and threw a hard and low pass to Godwin on an out along the goal line. Godwin made a dazzling one-handed catch to increase the Bucs' lead to 27-0.

Two short runs immediately put the Lions in another long third down and this time OLB Jason Pierre-Paul ended it with a pass break-up that was very close to being an interception that might have turned into a pick-six. The bucs got the ball at their own 34 with 3:20 left in the half.

Brady tried to hit Evans deep again to open the next drive, and while that one missed he went back to his top receiver for a gain of 15 on third down to the Lions' 44. Tampa Bay then ended up in a fourth-and-four at the Detroit 38 and elected to go for it with less than two minutes remaining. Brady escaped early pressure and rolled out to his right, throwing on the run to Antonio Brown for 15 yards. A 23-yard touchdown pass to Godwin was erased by a penalty but Brady then hit TE Cameron Brate down the middle for a first down at the 12. Detroit used its first timeout to stop the clock with 1:20 left in the half, and after the break Brady zipped a touchdown pass to Brown in the back middle of the end zone.

The Lions got the ball to start the second half but it was the Bucs who scored 10 seconds into the period. David stripped the ball from Swift and Whitehead recovered at the Lions' 25. Gabbert then faked a handoff on the next play and threw to a wide-open Gronkowski down the middle for the tight end's second touchdown of the game.

Each team punted quickly on its next possession but the Lions finally scored when Agnew found a seam down the left sideline and ran untouched for the 74-yard punt return score.

The Bucs pushed it back to a 40-point lead on their next possession. Rookie WR Tyler Johnson broke free for a 34-yard gain on a quick bubble screen on third-and-four and Gabbert found a wide-open Evans near the left front pylon for a 22-yard score on the next play.

The Lions next two drives ended in punts but the second one did briefly reach the Bucs' 30-yard line before a 10-yard sack by Anthony Nelson. Tampa Bay's next two drives both crossed midfield but the first was given over on downs and the second ended on Succop's misfire. With the Buccaneers playing a mix of starters and reserves on defense, the Lions followed with their longest drive of the season, picking up 56 yards before it ended on a near-interception by Whitehead on fourth down.