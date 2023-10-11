Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 11: Mike Evans a Non-Participant, Calijah Kancey Returns in Full

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Bucs' Week Six game against the Lions

Oct 11, 2023 at 07:30 PM
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye week appears to have been quite useful for a the team's banged-up roster.

Two rookies who haven't played since Week One injuries – defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) – were full participants in practice on Wednesday. The same was true for linebacker Devin White, who used the bye week to get quite a bit of extra treatment on an injured foot, as well as safety Ryan Neal, who sustained a concussion in Week Four.

The only Buccaneer to be held out completely on Wednesday was wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered a hamstring strain in New Orleans before the bye week.

Buccaneers

  • CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) – FP (Weds.)
  • LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) – FP (Weds.)
  • WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.)
  • T Luke Goedeke (calf) – LP (Weds.)
  • DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – FP (Weds.)
  • S Ryan Neal (concussion) – FP (Weds.)
  • OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) – FP (Weds.)
  • CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring) – FP (Weds.)
  • LB Devin White (foot) – FP (Weds.)

Lions

  • S Brian Branch (ankle) – DNP (Weds.)
  • T Taylor Decker (ankle) – LP (Weds.)
  • CB Khalil Dorsey (illness) – FP (Weds.)
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.)
  • G Jonah Jackson (ankle) – DNP (Weds.)
  • RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder) – DNP (Weds.)
  • TE James Mitchell (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.)
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) – DNP (Weds.)
  • C Frank Ragnow (toe) – FP (Weds.)
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) – LP (Weds.)

