Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 11: Mike Evans a Non-Participant, Calijah Kancey Returns in Full

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye week appears to have been quite useful for a the team's banged-up roster.
Two rookies who haven't played since Week One injuries – defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) – were full participants in practice on Wednesday. The same was true for linebacker Devin White, who used the bye week to get quite a bit of extra treatment on an injured foot, as well as safety Ryan Neal, who sustained a concussion in Week Four.
The only Buccaneer to be held out completely on Wednesday was wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered a hamstring strain in New Orleans before the bye week.
Buccaneers
- CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) – FP (Weds.)
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) – FP (Weds.)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.)
- T Luke Goedeke (calf) – LP (Weds.)
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – FP (Weds.)
- S Ryan Neal (concussion) – FP (Weds.)
- OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) – FP (Weds.)
- CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring) – FP (Weds.)
- LB Devin White (foot) – FP (Weds.)
Lions
- S Brian Branch (ankle) – DNP (Weds.)
- T Taylor Decker (ankle) – LP (Weds.)
- CB Khalil Dorsey (illness) – FP (Weds.)
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.)
- G Jonah Jackson (ankle) – DNP (Weds.)
- RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder) – DNP (Weds.)
- TE James Mitchell (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.)
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) – DNP (Weds.)
- C Frank Ragnow (toe) – FP (Weds.)
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) – LP (Weds.)