Rapid Reaction: Bengals 19, Buccaneers 14

The first series for the Buccaneers indeed saw the starters take the field just as Head Coach Bruce Arians had said this past week. After winning the toss and electing to receive, a holding call on linebacker Kevin Minter backed the Bucs up on the return and had them starting at their own 10 yard line.

Quarterback Tom Brady started with back to back handoffs to running back Leonard Fournette before a short pass to running back Giovani Bernard on third down would help the Bucs convert their first third down. A deep ball attempt to wide receiver Antonio Brown fell incomplete and the series ended on a punt after Brady took a third down sack. Tampa Bay punted from deep in their own territory, surrendering the ball to Cincinnati at their own 43-yard-line.

The Bengals were quickly faced with their first third down of the night before converting on a 15-yard completion to Tyler Boyd from quarterback Brandon Allen. The drive would prove fruitless where two plays later inside linebacker Lavonte David would force and recover a fumble at the Bucs' 20-yard line to give the ball back to the offense.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert took over, signaling that Brady would be done for the night. Gabbert led a drive all the way down the field, thanks predominantly to running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and an 18-yard completion to tight end Tanner Hudson, getting Tampa Bay to the two-yard line. Two plays later, it was Vaughn who would finish the drive, muscling his way into the end zone. The Bucs then lined up in a bizarre formation, acting like they were going for a two-point conversion before condensing into a typical point-after formation. Kicker Ryan Succop then kicked the extra point from the two-yard-line and though the ball went through the uprights, the kick was no good as the referee reminded the teams and the crowd that kicking from the two-yard-line is, well, illegal. It made the score 6-0 with 2:06 left in the first quarter.