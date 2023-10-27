Rapid Reaction: Bills 24, Buccaneers 18

In Week Eight, the Buffalo Bills outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18. The Bucs fall to 3-4 on the season after third-down deficiencies on both sides of the football and penalties became the deciding factor against the Bills. Tampa Bay converted just four-of-15 attempts on third down and conversely, the Bills converted seven-of-13. Overall, the Bucs tallied 11 penalties for 74 yards and consistently put themselves behind the chains.

The Bucs punted on their opening offensive possession following an incompletion from Baker Mayfield to Cade Otton on third-and-15. On the following drive, the Bucs got a red zone stop. The unit came into the matchup with the best red-zone defense in the NFL, giving up touchdowns just 22% of the time and they continued the trend in Week Eight. Christian Izien tackled Stefon Diggs for no gain on third down, forcing a Tyler Bass 37-yard field goal. Chase McLaughlin attempted a 50-yard attempt on Tampa Bay's following drive, but Shaq Lawson blocked the kick.