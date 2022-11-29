Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

Nov 29, 2022 at 05:35 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made four roster moves on Tuesday, all pertaining to their 16-man practice squad.

Rookie inside linebacker J.J. Russell, who had been waived from the active roster on Saturday, returned to the Bucs' practice squad, where he had spent the first eight weeks of the season. Russell, who was promoted to the 53-man roster on November 2, was waived in order to create a spot for the activation of running back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve.

The Buccaneers also removed cornerback Anthony Chesley from the practice squad reserve list, meaning he once again counts against the 16-man limit. Chesley had been injured when he was elevated from the practice squad in Week Seven and played in the Bucs' game at Carolina.

Finally, to make room for Russell and Chesley on the practice squad, the Bucs released defensive lineman Khalil Davis and safety Quandre Mosely from that unit.

Russell has played in two games this season, one after being elevated from the practice squad and one after he was promoted to the active roster, and saw action exclusively on special teams. He was also on the roster but inactive for the Bucs' Week 10 win over Seattle in Munich. He originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in May.

Chesley also was elevated and played at Pittsburgh in Week Six, and he has one tackle on special teams. He has spent the entire 2022 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad, signing with the team on September 1. Originally an undrafted free agent who signed with Cincinnati in 2019, he has seen action in 14 regular-season games with the Buccaneers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, tallying five tackles and one fumble recovery on defense. He played his college ball at Coastal Carolina.

Moseley spent Weeks Six through 12 on Tampa Bay's practice squad. Davis was on that unit from Weeks Three through 12.

