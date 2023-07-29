Mike Evans Revealed on Day Five of NFL Network's Top 100 Players for 2023

The Top 100 showcase continues as training camp kicks off across the NFL landscape. In a dramatic and gradual reveal, NFL Network will announce the prestigious rundown of players featured in this year's Top 100 List of 2023. Bucs' offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs landed at No. 98 and on Friday, Mike Evans fell among the players ranked No. 51 through 60, coming in at 53.

Evans, the Buccaneers' legendary receiver, has achieved both durability and consistency throughout his NFL tenure in Tampa Bay. He is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with nine-consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His nine straight 1,000-yard receiving season record ties Hall of Famer Tim Brown (1993-2001) for the second longest streak at any point of a player's career. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who topped 1,000 receiving yards for 11 straight seasons from 1986 to 1996, had a longer streak. Evans sets the standard of excellence, fortifying the Tampa Bay's receiving corps.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft, Evans started his career with a 1,051-yard campaign as a rookie and improved to 1,206 in his second year and 1,321 in his third, then hit a Buccaneers single-season record of 1,524 yards in 2018. Evans is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, touchdown receptions, total touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.

