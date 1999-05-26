Bucs, New Dodge Set Plans for Kickoff '99

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold Kickoff `99, presented by the New Dodge, on Saturday, June12 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The event, which is free and open to the public, will give fans the opportunity to meet and receive autographs from available Buccaneers coaches and players. Players will sign autographs in two sessions; half of the players will sign autographs from 10:30 a.m. – noon and the remainder will be available from noon – 1:30 p.m.

Fans will also be able to purchase 1999 season tickets and club seats. The Bucs` 1999 home schedule includes games against Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos, NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, in addition to NFC Central division opponents Green Bay, Chicago, Detroit and Minnesota.

"Our players and coaches always enjoy the opportunity to get out amongst our most loyal fans and interact in a casual setting before the beginning of football season," said Buccaneers Executive Vice President Bryan Glazer. "We have been extremely pleased with the turnout we ve had at our Kickoff events over the past few years, and we expect this year s event to be even more successful."

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to register to win Buccaneers merchandise and other team giveaways, enjoy live music and participate in a variety of interactive games. The Buccaneers coaching staff will be available for Q&A sessions with fans, and the team will also debut its 1998 highlight film. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and the team`s flagship radio station, WQYK 99.5 FM, will be on hand to provide entertainment.

All fans must enter through Gate B and may park in lots 1, 2, 4 and 6. Handicapped and disabled patrons may park in lot A and enter through Gate A.

(Due to the large number of people expected to attend Kickoff `99, the Buccaneers cannot guarantee that all fans will receive an autograph from all Buccaneers players.)