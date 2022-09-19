Mike Edwards, Devin White Help Propel Bucs to Unprecedented Start

The Todd Bowles era in Tampa is off to a good start, and in some ways an unprecedented one.

First, the obvious: The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 2-0 start, making Bowles just the second head coach in team history to guide his team to wins in his first two games at the helm. The first time this happened was exactly 30 years ago, as Sam Wyche's 1992 squad burst out of the gate with wins over the Cardinals and Packers.

There is one major difference between Wyche's fast-starting team and Bowles' current crew: The 1992 Bucs played their first two games at home. This is the first time a Tampa Bay head coach has started his tenure with two straight road victories. In fact, this is the first time in team history that the Buccaneers are 2-0 after the first two weeks of the season with both wins on the road.

With two games still to play on Monday night (Tennessee at Buffalo and Minnesota at Philadelphia), the Buccaneers hold the top spot in the league's points allowed category, having given up a total of 13 points, or 6.5 per game. If Minnesota allows six or more points and Buffalo four or more on Monday night, the Bucs will have the lowest overall total of points allowed. This marks the third-lowest scoring total a Tampa Bay team has ever allowed through the first two games of a season.