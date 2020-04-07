All the Information You Need to Know About the Bucs New Uniforms and How to Buy Them

You've now seen the new uniform update that the Buccaneers unveiled on Tuesday morning. Now – how do you get your hands on them for yourself?

All three colors of the jersey unveiled are available in varying versions on the Buccaneers Shop, NFL Shop and Fanatics websites. The darker red the team originally wore from 1997-2013 is now represented on the home combination, while a crisp white jersey makes up the Bucs' away combination and a pewter-colored jersey that was carried over from the previous style will be the team's Color Rush kit of choice.

Three styles of jerseys are available in men's at varying price points, including Nike Game and Nike Limited. Women's jerseys are available in the Nike Game style.

Limited jerseys start at $149.99 and feature a flywire strength fabric that resists stretch around the neck, a tailored fit for easy movement and single-layer stitched numbers.

Game jerseys start at $99.99 (for both men and women's styles) and are a base replica with screen-printed letters and numbers with the same flywire strength fabric.

Initial player jerseys that will be available are #12 Tom Brady, #13 Mike Evans and #14 Chris Godwin. It was announced last week that Brady would indeed keep 12 as Godwin offered up the number out of respect for the G.O.A.T. Godwin then elected to switch to 14, making the offensive trio's numbers sequential.