Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans React to the Bucs New Uniform

The Bucs unveiled their new uniforms on Tuesday after months of anticipation. See what fans had to say after the reveal.

Apr 08, 2020 at 07:10 AM
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind the scenes at the 2020 Asset Shoot. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After months of anticipation, the Bucs' new uniforms are finally here. They draw from the same uniforms Tampa Bay wore in its 'Super Bowl Era' and were a response to a lot of fan feedback voicing a desire for change.

The Bucs delivered on Tuesday, unveiling three new jerseys and various combinations. The red is more reminiscent of the uniforms from 1997-2013 but the pewter color remained the same. There is also now a full pewter color rush combination that the team will wear occasionally this coming season.

Did you order a jersey? What's your favorite combination? The fans sound off below.

