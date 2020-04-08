Fans React to the Bucs New Uniform

After months of anticipation, the Bucs' new uniforms are finally here. They draw from the same uniforms Tampa Bay wore in its 'Super Bowl Era' and were a response to a lot of fan feedback voicing a desire for change.

The Bucs delivered on Tuesday, unveiling three new jerseys and various combinations. The red is more reminiscent of the uniforms from 1997-2013 but the pewter color remained the same. There is also now a full pewter color rush combination that the team will wear occasionally this coming season.