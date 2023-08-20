Poised Kyle Trask Pulls Double Duty in Win Over Jets

For the second time in two preseason weeks, the Buccaneers rested a majority of their starters on both sides of the ball. Among those healthy but held out were Rachaad White, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Shaq Barrett, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Ryan Neal, Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White, Lavonte David, Matt Feiler and Tristan Wirfs. In addition, Yaya Diaby, SirVocea Dennis, Chase Edmonds, Kedrick Whitehead, Christian Izien, Jose Ramirez, Don Gardner, Calijah Kancey and Ryan Jensen all sat out due to injury issues, most of them minor. Wide receiver Russell Gage, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice on Wednesday, was obviously unavailable as well.

Deven Thompkins got the ball out to midfield on the opening kickoff return, but most if came back on a personal foul penalty for a double-team block, forcing the Bucs to start at their own 10. It got worse when the Bucs' first rushing attempt broke down and Vaughn was dropped for a loss of five, but Trask hit WR David Moore and TE Cade Otton on the next two plays for a total of 16 yards and a first down. Another Vaughn run lost four yards two plays later, leading to a third-and-nine which Trask converted with a scrambling strike to Otton out to the Jets' 31. A drop by Moore and an incompletion on second down that avoided a seemingly sure sack led to third-and-10 and an eight-yard catch by WR Kaylon Geiger failed to move the sticks. Jake Camarda blasted a 61-yard punt into the end zone for a touchback and a personal foul on the Jets took the ball back to the 10.

The Jets' rushing attack got off to a notably better starter, as Knight went off right guard for nine yards on first down and then moved the sticks with a short run up the middle. However, the Bucs quickly forced a third-and-nine on the next series and LB K.J. Britt stopped Wilson three yards short on a scramble. After the punt, the Bucs got the ball back at their own 30.

Tucker got the call in the backfield on the Bucs' second drive but one run and one catch by him resulted in a net loss of one yar. Trask was hit as he tried to throw on third down, resulting in a fumble that was covered by Otton at the drive's original line of scrimmage. WR Xavier Gipson reversed field while returning the ensuing punt and got around the left edge for a return of 31 yards to the Bucs' 48.

Hard tackles by DL Greg Gaines and CB Zyon McCollum on a pair of Knight runs made it third-and-five but Wilson kept the drive alive with a quick square-in to WR Jason Brownlee at the Bucs' 35. Britt hustled to the sideline to break up a pass on the next play, helping set up another third down, this one needing five yards. Wilson got good protection on the next snap, giving him time to just fit a 16-yard pass through traffic to WR Allen Lazard. A holding call on TE Tyler Conklin helped set up a third-and-14 at the 18 and a quick out to Brownlee came up well short, setting up a field-goal try as the first quarter came to an end. After the two teams switched sides, Greg Zuerlein came on to hit a 31-yarder for the game's first points.

The Bucs got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback but a rollout pass to TE David Wells on first down failed to pick up a yard. Trask got off a pass under pressure on third down to Thompkins but the receiver couldn't quite haul it in and the Bucs had to punt again. This time, Camarda hit it off the side of his foot and it went out of bounds at the Jets' 45.

However, the Bucs got the ball right back on the next play, as Russell forced the fumble by Knight that was recovered by Nelson at the Jets' 46. A nifty tackle-eluding scramble by Trask got six yards and a well-executed screen to Vaughn gained 10 down to the 30. A running nine-yard sideline strike to Thompkins and a rumble up the middle by Vaughn earned another first down at the Jets' 18. The Bucs faced a third-and-nine moments later and had to settle for a field goal try after CB Derrick Langford broke up a seam pass intended for Otton. Rodrigo Blankenship tied the game with a 35-yarder with 9:37 left in the first half.

The Jets started the next drive at their own 17 but quickly closed in on midfield on a first-down play-action pass from White to Brownlee for 26 yards. White then took matters into his own hands – or feet – with a nifty scramble that started with a spin move and ended up 35 yards downfield at the Bucs' 22. Nelson sniffed out an end-around by WR Irvin Charles and stopped him for a loss of two. Two snaps later on third-and-11, McCollum dropped Knight at the 20 on a short pass and Zuerlein came on again to hit a 39-yard field goal for a 6-3 lead.

The Bucs started again at their own 21 and Trask quickly had to convert a third-and-nine with a 10-yard curl to Moore. Tucker was able to spin off a tackle on a second-down outlet pass to get six yards and make it third-and-five at the Bucs' 37. Trask's short pass to Thompkins left the Bucs in fourth-and-one, but Tucker kept the drive alive by bouncing a carry around right tackle and dashing for 27 yards to the Jets' 33. That play brought on the two-minute warning, and on the next snap Trask went deep down the middle and found paydirt as Moore leaped higher than a Jets defender to tip the ball with his right hand and then haul in the deflection for the go-ahead score.

A dropped pass and a leaping deflection by Gholston put the Jets in a quick third-and-10 hole on the next drive and his scramble came up well short this time. The Bucs accepted a holding penalty to make it third-and-20 again and an underneath handoff to Knight was good for just 10. The Bucs called a timeout with 1:25 left and got the ball back at their 30 after a punt.

An unnecessary roughness flag on Langford gave the Bucs an immediate 15 yards to start the drive but they gave 10 right back on a holding call. Tampa Bay appeared ready to punt it back in the final minute before Tucker took a short screen pass and rumbled for 15 yards to make it fourth-and-one. The Bucs' offense hustled to the line and gave it to Tucker, who barreled for three more and a first down at the Jets' 42. However, the drive ended without points as the Bucs tried but failed to hustle on the field goal team for a 58-yard try a few plays later.

The Jets got the ball to start the first half, with Tim Boyle replacing Wilson at quarterback. Boyle moved the sticks with an eight-yard out to TE Zack Kuntz out to the New York 42. Rookie OLB Markees Watts broke up a first-down pass from a falling Boyle on the next play but WR Alex Erickson turned a short pass up the sideline for 11 yards into Bucs territory. Two runs by rookie Israel Abanikanda added up to 19 yards down to the Bucs' 28 before a holding call pushed the ball back 10 yards. Two plays later, Knight took a short pass and turned it into 13 yards and a first down at the 17. Moments alter, on first-and-goal from the six, Boyle tried to hit rookie WR TJ Luther with a quick pass over the middle but it was broken up by Isaac and Delaney plucked the ball just inches off the turf for an interception. The play was originally ruled incomplete but the Bucs challenged and the result was an overturned call and a touchback.

In to replace Trask, Wolford threw two plays later down the right sideline to Jarrett, who leaped for a 21 yard catch. The Bucs faced a third-and-seven after two runs but Wolford stood in as the pocket collapsed around him and got off a 27-yard floater to Jarrett down to the Jets' 30. A pair of third-down penalties on the Bucs' offense led to a third-and-21 back at the Jets' 41. After a short completion, the Bucs brought on Blankenship to try a 55-yard field goal, which he missed to the right.

The Jets took over at their own 45 and Boyle immediately aired it down the right numbers, hitting Charles for a gain of 24. Gipson found a wide open spot in the Bucs' zone underneath on the next play and Boyle found him for 10 more. Abanikanda powered up the middle for nine yards on first down but the Jets were flagged for holding on the next play. Facing third-and-11 from the 22 after an incompletion, Boyle tried to find Gipson near the left front pylon but Hayes defended it well and it fell incomplete. Zuerlein then hooked a 40-yard field goal try wide left to keep the score at 10-6 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

The Bucs took over at their own 22 and Wolford looked downfield on first down. However, he held onto the ball long enough to be sacked by edge rusher Jalyn Holmes, the play that ended his night. A third-down defensive holding call allowed the drive to continue and, after switching sides to start the fourth quarter, Trask converted a third-and-12 with a 15-yard sideline strike to rookie WR Ryan Miller. Two plays later, Trask faked a handoff and rolled left before throwing a pretty floater to another rookie wideout, Kade Warner, for 19 yards down to the Jets' 26. An intentional grounding call two plays later made it third-and-18 back at the 34. A short run by rookie RB Ronnie Brown gave K Chase McLaughlin a shot at a 48-yard field goal and he nailed it for a 13-6 lead with 11 minutes to play.

Trask surprised the Jets with play-action on first down and hooked up downfield with Jarrett once again, this time for 36 yards. Three plays later, after a 10-yard run by Patrick Laird, Trask threw again and found rookie WR Taye Barber for 26 yards down to the Jets' 20. Brown's eight-yard run two plays later made it third-and-one but he was hit behind the line of scrimmage on the next play and the Bucs sent out Blankenship to try a 32-yard field goal. Blankenship hit the right upright and the Jets remained just one score back with 2:46 to play.

As both teams emptied out their benches, the Jets got the ball across their 40 but had to punt it away after rookie CB Derrek Pitts broke up a third-down pass intended for Luther. A muffed punt by Moore looked like potential disaster when the Jets ran the loose ball into the end zone, but the official ruled that Moore was in possession of the ball on his knees when he was contacted. The Bucs thus got possession at their own 10 with 7:28 left.

The Bucs quickly forced a fourth-and-10 and appeared to wrap up the game on a Dee Delaney interception, but the drive was extended by a pass interference call on Pitts. CB Anthony Chesley broke up a deep pass intended for Charles on the next third down, and this time a fourth-down stop turned the ball over on downs.