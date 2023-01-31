Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Restart OC Interview Process with Todd Monken

After interviewing four candidates last week, the Buccaneers picked back up their search for a new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, interviewing Georgia OC Todd Monken, who previously held that position for three seasons in Tampa

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers conducted an interview with University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position. It's a job Monken has held before.

Monken previously served as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator on Dirk Koetter's staff from 2016-18. He then spent one season (2019) in the same post with the Cleveland Browns before assuming his current position on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia. Monken is the fifth candidate the Buccaneers have interviewed to replace the departed Byron Leftwich, following Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell, Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Jim Bob Cooter and Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher.

During the three seasons that Monken helmed the Buccaneers' offense, the team ranked second in the NFL in passing yards per game (279.5), sixth in total net yards per game (375.1) and 15th in points per game (22.6). In his final season with the team, Tampa Bay fielded an offense that ranked first in net passing yards, third in total net yards and 12th in scoring.

At Georgia, Monken has helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships and become the first team to repeat as champions in the College Football Playoffs era. Georgia's title at the end of the 2021 season was its first in 41 years. Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated TCU 65-7 in the national championship game, recording the most points ever scored in a BCS/CFP title game. Georgia reached the title game by defeating Ohio State, 42-41. Georgia's offense averaged 501.1 yards per game during the 2022 season.

Monken first came to Tampa from Southern Miss, where he spent three seasons as head coach. He took over a team that had finished 0-12 in 2012 and had them at 9-5 and in a bowl game by his third season. His coaching career began at Grand Valley State in 1989 and eventually included stops at Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State and LSU. He also spent four seasons (2007-10) as the wide receivers coach for the Jaguars.

The Buccaneers parted ways with Leftwich and five other assistants on January 19, while three others chose to retire. Leftwich had spent the previous four seasons as the team's offensive coordinator.

