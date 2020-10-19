Bucs Swamp Rodgers, Packers in Battle of the Bays

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Packers got the ball to start the game and scored the game's first points. Carlton Davis sniffed out a screen to RB Jamal Williams on the second play and nearly intercepted it, putting Green Bay into a third-and-10. But Rodgers had too much time on third down and was able to slide to his right while Jones worked his way open over the middle for a gain of 20. Two catches by Adams accounted for 20 yards and put the ball at the Bucs' 35. However, the defense held just outside the red zone, as OLB Jason Pierre-Paul hit Rodgers as he threw on third-and-eight from the 21. Mason Crosby came on to drill a 39-yard field goal four-and-a-half minutes into the game.

Tampa Bay's first drive failed to produce a first down as LeSean McCoy's run up the middle on third-and-two was stopped a yard short. Bradley Pinion's first punt went out of bounds at the Packers' 20-yard line. A loss of two by Jones on a great open-field tackle by White put the Packers into third-and-seven but Rodgers but once again bought time and was able to find TE Robert Tonyan on the ground near the right sideline for a gain of 11. After Williams broke free for 25 yards over right guard, Rodgers faked a handoff and zipped a hard slant pass to Adams down to the Bucs' 13. A holding penalty set the Packers back 10 yards but Rodgers overcame it with a 16-yard completion to WR Darrius Shepherd and his own run down to the one on third-and-four. Jones took it in on the next play for a 10-point Packers lead.

Godwin's first catch since Week Three picked up nine yards when he spun out of a tackle and turned upfield. The last play of the first quarter was Jones's four-yard run over right tackle for a first down at the 31. On the second play of the second quarter, Brady found Evans on the left sideline for a gain of 10 and a first down at the 43, but the drive fizzled out near midfield after a missed deep ball to Rob Gronkowski. Pinion's punt bounced sideways out of bounds at the 22.

The Buccaneers defense forced another long third down by chasing Rodgers into a pair of incompletions, and this time Rodgers wasn't able to convert. In fact, Dean zipped in front of Adams on the left sideline and picked Rodgers' pass off on the run, returning it 32 yards for a touchdown.

The Buccaneers won the next third down in a big way, too. On third-and-three from the Green Bay 32, Rodgers tried to hit Adams over the middle but Carlton Davis got his hand in front of the receiver to deflect the pass and Edwards nabbed it out of the air. Edwards got 37 yards down to the Packers' two-yard line. Jones ran it in on the next play, easily jogging through a big hole created by Godwin and right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The Bucs' defense got a stop of the more typical variety on the next drive, with Rodgers pressed into a throwaway on third-and-10 by blitzing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting. Green Bay's first punt went out of bounds at the Bucs' 35. Two catches for 17 yards by Gronkowski and a personal foul facemask call against the Packers helped push the ball deep into Green Bay territory. Brady found McCoy for a gain of six on third-and-two to make it first-and-goal at the 10. Three plays later, on third down from the seven-yard line, Brady found Johnson in the left corner of the end zone for the rookie's first NFL touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

A third-down sack by the blitzing David ended Green Bay's next possession very quickly, giving the ball back to Brady with three minutes left in the half. A 25-yard downfield strike to Godwin got the Buccaneers back inside Green Bay's red zone and on third-and-six from the 12 Brady looked to his old friend Gronkowski, who made a dazzling, spinning touchdown catch just barely in bounds at the left edge of the end zone.

The Buccaneers got the ball first to start the second half and put together their fourth straight scoring drive, this one ending in Ryan Succop's 50-yard field goal and a 31-10 lead. It was another big play by Gronkowski that led to this score, as Brady hit him down the right side for a gain of 31. A third-and-eight catch by Scotty Miller came up two yards short but got Succop close enough for his first field goal of 50-plus yards as a Buccaneer.

Green Bay's first drive nearly died inside their own 20 after David and Pierre-Paul combined on an eight-yard sack. But Rodgers once again scrambled away from pressure on third-and-18 to find Adams right at the sticks. The Packers got to midfield but had to punt and the ball went out of bounds at the Bucs' 15.

Brady then directed a seven-play, 85-yard drive that once again got the Bucs in the end zone. Another big play by Gronkowski got the drive started with an 18-yard gain as Brady somehow dropped in a perfect pass between three defenders and the sideline. Jones broke free around the right end for 25 yards on the next play and then Miller drew a 40-yard pass-interference flag that put the ball at the two-yard line. Two plays later, Jones blasted up the middle for his second touchdown, giving the Bucs a 38-10 lead with 2:40 left in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay's defense followed with another three-and-out and the Bucs got the ball back with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. The ensuing drive didn't produce points but did produce 33 yards, 23 on three runs by Jones, and drained three-and-a-half minutes off the clock. The Packers ran the ball three times in the first five plays of the next drive and did get a first down but had to punt after White blitzed up the middle and dropped Rodgers for an 11-yard sack.