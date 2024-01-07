Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

WR Adam Thielen dropped a first-down pass and Hubbard got just one yard over left tackle on second down. The Panthers tried to set up a tight end screen to Tremble but Carlton Davis was able to stop him two yards short of the sticks. Deven Thompkins fair caught Hekker's 42-yard punt at the Bucs' 29 with nine minutes left in the first half.

White ran left for four yards, then found a wide-open seam against a run blitz to break through for 13 more. White went the other way on the next snap and powered around right tackle for another nine yards. Mayfield ran a play-action rollout to the right and threw short to Otton, who powered up the sideline for 20 yards to the Panthers' 25. A tricky play with two fakes that ended in a screen to Edmonds didn't work as the back was immediately trapped for a loss of three by Woods. Two plays later, on third-and-nine, Mayfield found Godwin over the middle but he was tackled three yards shy of the line to gain. McLaughlin came on to hit a 36-yard field goal for the game's first points.

Carolina got the ball back at its 23 with four minutes left before halftime. DL Logan Hall stopped Hubbard after just a two-yard gain and Smith-Marsette couldn't hold on to an outlet pass. Young was hurried into a quick throw to TE Ian Thomas on third down and CB Zyon McCollum upended him three yards short of the line to gain. Thompkins made another fair catch at the Bucs' 26 with 2:13 left.

Two attempts to get the ball to Evans failed, one of which was nearly intercepted by Horn. Mayfield had Palmer in his sights just past the sticks up the middle of the field but Jones was able to get a hand on at the last moment. Camarda came on to blast a 74-yard punt that bounced into the end zone for a touchback with 1:52 left on the clock.

Diaby made a hustling stop on a screen pass to Hubbard for no gain and DL Calijah Kancey chased Young into a running incompletion. On third-and-10, Young threw it over Chark's head near the right sideline and CB Carlton Davis almost made a leaping interception. Hekker punted it back and it was downed at the Bucs' 44.

Godwin held onto a seven-yard pass over the middle despite being sandwiched by two defenders and White stepped out of bounds on a two-yard catch. On third-and-one, Mayfield faked a handoff and prepared to throw it out to Otton to the right; however, he saw a defender clued in to the play and pulled it back, instead bashing up the middle to get the first down. The Bucs called a timeout at 30 seconds left while a scuffle broke out on the field. Two more short passes got another first down at the Panthers'' 33 and the Bucs stopped it again with 19 seconds left. The next play was a bust, as a shotgun handoff to Edmonds lost six yards. The Bucs used their third timeout with 16 seconds on the clock. Horn broke up a second-down pass intended for Godwin and Mayfield couldn't find anyone to throw to on third down. McLaughlin came out to end the half with a 57-yard field goal.

The Panthers had the first possession of the second half but had to start at their own 15 after a holding penalty on the kickoff. S Ryan Neal run-blitzed around right tackle on first down and engulfed Hubbard for a loss of one. Two plays later, on third-and-eight, Barrett gave the Panthers five free yards by jumping offside. That allowed Carolina to keep it on the ground and Hubbard powered up the middle for six and the Panthers' first third-down conversion of the game. Two plays later, Hubbard broke out into the open and got 17 to the Panthers' 46 before being tracked down from behind by Winfield. A false start two snaps later put Carolina into a second-and-12, and Young's attempt to hit Thomas down the right numbers was just out of reach. The Panthers ran for it on third-and-12 but Hubbard only got five and the Panthers punted. Thompkins let it hit the ground and it was downed at the Bucs' eight.

Mayfield put the ball into White's belly for a three-yard power run, then zipped a buttonhook pass to Godwin for 10 more and a first down. Whit ran for two more but Mayfield then took a second-down sack back at the 14. A tunnel screen to Godwin got 10 but the Bucs had to punt and Smith-Marsette found a seam to get 29 yards on his return to the Panthers' 46.

The Panthers quickly faced a third-and-five but kept the drive alive on another nice play by Smith-Marsette. The Bucs brought a big blitz but Young had time find the receiver on the right sideline, who leaped and then twisted through a McCollum tackle to extend the ball past the marker. Young took off on the next play but got just four, and his deep shot to Chark was well-covered by Davis and incomplete. A run up the middle got just a yards but the Panthers went for it on fourth down. Thielen made a fantastic diving catch over the middle to get eight yards to the Bucs' 30. Two more runs got five yards, then a blitzing Winfield got to Young for a nine-yard sack. The Panthers sent out recently-signed kicker Matthew Wright to try a 52-yard field goal and he missed it wide left.

That gave the Bucs possession at their own 42 just as the fourth quarter began. White got just one on a first-down run and a quick out to Godwin gained four. Mayfield took matters into his own hands, scrambling up and to the right and using a White block to get past the line to gain before going out of bounds. Edmonds replaced a shaken-up White and got four yards on first down before cutting back into a seam on second down and breaking out for 21 more down to the Panthers' 21. A quick slant to Evans got six but a scrambling dart towards Palmer at the goal line was incomplete. Mayfield never got a chance to throw on third-and-four, taking a six-yard sack by Brian Burns. McLaughlin hit his third field goal, from 39 yards, to make it a two-score game with 10 minutes to play.

Hubbard started the next drive with a 12-yard run and two plays later WR Terrace Marshall caught a five-yard pass to make it fourth-and-one. Hubbard's third-down run was stopped by David and Winfield for no gain but he was just able to power over the line on fourth-and-one. Two snaps later, Barrett chased Young out of the backfield but he found a lot of open grass to scramble for 20 yards. Blackshear broke free for an apparent 28-yard touchdown run but the play was negated by an illegal formation penalty. On the next play, Tryon-Shoyinka shot around left tackle and swiped at Young's arm just as he was starting to throw. The ball came out and Nelson recovered it for Tampa Bay at the Bucs' 43.