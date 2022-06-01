Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for "Cut and Color for a Cure" on June 8

Players and staff will have hair shaved/colored by pediatric cancer patients to support fight against childhood cancer

Jun 01, 2022 at 12:00 PM
cc

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers join the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) in the fight against childhood cancer at this year's "Cut and Color for a Cure" event. On Wednesday, June 8, pediatric cancer warriors will cut and/or color Buccaneers players' and staff members' hair or facial hair orange, the official color of NPCF. The program's goal is to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research and continue to work toward a cure for the 43 children diagnosed every day with cancer.

Buccaneers players and staff, including COO Brian Ford, will join pediatric cancer patients and survivors at the AdventHealth Training Center for the event, followed by a check presentation to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. This will be the team's eighth year championing the pediatric cancer research initiative, having raised more than $500,000 for NPCF over the years.

"The support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in our fight to end childhood cancer is invaluable," said National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer. "The team's continued commitment to assist kids facing a cancer diagnosis makes them so much more than a sports team – they are truly heroes, rallying to create a better tomorrow for their young fans and supporters nationwide."

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to find less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with leading hospitals nationwide through research initiatives. NPCF is advocating for new solutions that promote significant advances in addressing pediatric cancer. Currently, the organization is seeking research proposals through The 43 Challenge program, a $4.3 million research grant opportunity for professionals in any field with innovative ideas to help cure childhood cancer.

Fans can support the Buccaneers' Cut and Color for a Cure team by donating at www.nationalpcf.org/bucs.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Players and Staff Join Hands with Tech Leader Jabil for "Day of Service" to Revitalize Recreation Center

During the week, the Buccaneers and Jabil partnered to give back to the East Tampa community with enhancement project.

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike

news

Preseason Classic Kicks Off!

On Thursday, the nation's largest girls flag football tournament – an annual event hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – kicked off with the help of some notable names

news

Dairy Council of Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Feeding Tampa Bay Celebrate Food Pantry Opening at Potter Elementary School

Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller, Superintendent Addison Davis and Community Leaders Help Open New Food Pantry That Will Provide Healthy Meals and Dairy Products for Families; Pantry Made Possible in Part by NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

news

Bucs Defensive Line Launches Mobile Food Pantry to Feed East Tampa Families for Entire Year

Wednesday's Kickoff Event the First of Two Dozen Mobile Food Pantries with Feeding Tampa Bay That Will Support the Community Throughout 2022

news

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

The Buccaneers' offensive line, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Publix, helped bring holiday surprises to Bay-area families on Monday.

news

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students

news

Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans are encouraged to donate nonperishable food at Sunday's Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

news

Bucs Ryan Jensen Providing Visibility to Southeastern Guide Dogs Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Buccaneers' center continues to partner with Southeastern Guide Dogs to aid military veterans through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

