Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for "Cut and Color for a Cure" on June 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers join the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) in the fight against childhood cancer at this year's "Cut and Color for a Cure" event. On Wednesday, June 8, pediatric cancer warriors will cut and/or color Buccaneers players' and staff members' hair or facial hair orange, the official color of NPCF. The program's goal is to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research and continue to work toward a cure for the 43 children diagnosed every day with cancer.

Buccaneers players and staff, including COO Brian Ford, will join pediatric cancer patients and survivors at the AdventHealth Training Center for the event, followed by a check presentation to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. This will be the team's eighth year championing the pediatric cancer research initiative, having raised more than $500,000 for NPCF over the years.

"The support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in our fight to end childhood cancer is invaluable," said National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer. "The team's continued commitment to assist kids facing a cancer diagnosis makes them so much more than a sports team – they are truly heroes, rallying to create a better tomorrow for their young fans and supporters nationwide."

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to find less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with leading hospitals nationwide through research initiatives. NPCF is advocating for new solutions that promote significant advances in addressing pediatric cancer. Currently, the organization is seeking research proposals through The 43 Challenge program, a $4.3 million research grant opportunity for professionals in any field with innovative ideas to help cure childhood cancer.