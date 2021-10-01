Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Oct. 1: Giovani Bernard, Jamel Dean Ruled Out

The last injury report before the Buccaneers travel to Foxborough this weekend ranged the gamut of player statuses, revealing just two players who were ruled completely out for the game despite a host of other injuries.

Cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Giovani Bernard will not take the field against the Patriots. Head Coach Bruce Arians said that though Dean was limited in practice on Thursday and downgraded to a non-participant on Friday, he did not suffer a setback. He is still not able to fully push off as he battles a knee injury.

That could likely pave the way for newly acquired veteran cornerback Richard Sherman to see the field. Arians confirmed Sherman would be active and when asked if cornerback Dee Delaney would get the start, offered a 'we'll see.'

The other question on everyone's mind is of course if tight end Rob Gronkowski will play in his first game against his former team. He is official listed as 'doubtful' after not practicing all week due to a rib injury he sustained in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul hadn't practiced since before the team's Week Two matchup against Atlanta but he was a limited participant on Friday as he battles back from a shoulder injury. He's listed as questionable though Arians said both Pierre-Paul and Gronkowski will be game-time decisions.

The Patriots list nearly their entire practice report as questionable with the exception of running back James White, who has been ruled out.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including game statuses:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs) – Full Participation

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – Full Participation

Patriots

RB James White (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB JaWhaun Bentley (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Trenton Brown (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

S Kyle Dugger (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

K Nick Folk (left knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB J.C. Jackson (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Josh Uche (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Isaiah Wynn (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Henry Anderson (ankle) – Limited Participation