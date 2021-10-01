Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Oct. 1: Giovani Bernard, Jamel Dean Ruled Out

Additionally, tight end Rob Gronkowski is doubtful and outside Jason Pierre-Paul is questionable.

Oct 01, 2021 at 03:05 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

bernardfriday

The last injury report before the Buccaneers travel to Foxborough this weekend ranged the gamut of player statuses, revealing just two players who were ruled completely out for the game despite a host of other injuries.

Cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Giovani Bernard will not take the field against the Patriots. Head Coach Bruce Arians said that though Dean was limited in practice on Thursday and downgraded to a non-participant on Friday, he did not suffer a setback. He is still not able to fully push off as he battles a knee injury.

That could likely pave the way for newly acquired veteran cornerback Richard Sherman to see the field. Arians confirmed Sherman would be active and when asked if cornerback Dee Delaney would get the start, offered a 'we'll see.'

The other question on everyone's mind is of course if tight end Rob Gronkowski will play in his first game against his former team. He is official listed as 'doubtful' after not practicing all week due to a rib injury he sustained in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul hadn't practiced since before the team's Week Two matchup against Atlanta but he was a limited participant on Friday as he battles back from a shoulder injury. He's listed as questionable though Arians said both Pierre-Paul and Gronkowski will be game-time decisions.

The Patriots list nearly their entire practice report as questionable with the exception of running back James White, who has been ruled out.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including game statuses:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs) – Full Participation

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – Full Participation

Patriots

RB James White (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB JaWhaun Bentley (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Trenton Brown (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

S Kyle Dugger (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

K Nick Folk (left knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB J.C. Jackson (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Josh Uche (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Isaiah Wynn (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Henry Anderson (ankle) – Limited Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Sept. 30: Gronkowski Remains Out

The Buccaneers were again without tight end Rob Gronkowski in practice on Thursday but returned wide receiver Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Sept. 29: Bucs Sit Gronkowski, Bernard & Pierre-Paul

The Buccaneers held three players out of practice on Wednesday while another four appear with injury designations.
news

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Sept. 24: Jason Pierre-Paul, Jaydon Mickens Out

The Buccaneers announced both Jason Pierre-Paul and Jaydon Mickens have been ruled out for Sunday's game in Los Angeles. 
news

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Sept. 23: Jason Pierre-Paul Remains Out

The Buccaneers held three players out of practice on Thursday with the addition of DT Steve McLendon on a veteran rest day.
news

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Sept. 22: Jaydon Mickens, Jason Pierre-Paul Held Out

The Buccaneers had two non-participants in Wednesday's practice.
news

Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 17: Carlton Davis Now Questionable

The Buccaneers added Davis to the practice report but are not ruling any players out for Sunday's divisional contest with the Atlanta Falcons at home.
news

Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 16: Bucs Sit Two in Thursday's Indoor Practice

The Buccaneers had two non-participants in Thursday's practice while the Falcons added a player to their injury report.
news

Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 15: Jordan Whitehead Participates Fully

The Buccaneers get a key defensive piece back into the mix as safety Jordan Whitehead practiced in a full capacity on Wednesday.
news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Jordan Whitehead Officially Ruled Out

The Bucs will begin their season without starting safety Jordan Whitehead, who was officially ruled out of Thursday's game.
news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Bucs Hold Out Vets, Add Chris Godwin

Multiple veteran players were added to the Buccaneers' injury report ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 6: Jordan Whitehead Remains Out

Safety Jordan Whitehead is day-to-day as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Thursday's season opener.
Advertising