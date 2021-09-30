2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Patriots, Week 4

TOP STORYLINES

The G.O.A.T in Gillette – This may be a bit repetitive, but it would also be ridiculous not to lead off the "Top Storylines" section with anything other than Brady's return to Foxborough to do battle with Bill Belichick's Patriots. Brady and Belichick were the key figures in a two-decade dynasty that produced nine AFC titles and six Super Bowl wins. One game won't settle any debate as to who deserves the most credit, but that won't stop the issue from being debated at length this week and next. In any case, Sunday's game provides Brady with an opportunity to do something he's never done before, which is a rare occurrence for him these days, and that is to beat the New England Patriots. If the Buccaneers win, Brady will join Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks ever to beat all 32 teams. Speaking of Brees, as noted above the all-time record for passing yards is almost certain to transfer from hit to Brady on Sunday night, perhaps as early as the first quarter. And, probably not coincidentally, Brees will be on site to witness that passing of the torch, as he is part of NBC's "Football Night in America pregame broadcast team. Once Brady has the yardage record he'll be the first "Triple Crown" quarterback – that is, the NFL's career leader in quarterback wins, passing yards and touchdown passes – in the Super Bowl era and the first since Manning in 2017. Expect Brady to receive a warm welcome before the game and a loud ovation if and when he breaks the yardage record, but also expect the Gillette Stadium crowd to get very loud when the Bucs have the ball as they try to help their team beat their long-time quarterback.

Oh, And Gronk's Back, Too – Gronkowski's first trip back to Gillette Stadium is more than just an afterthought to the Brady homecoming, plus it has a little added drama. There is no doubt that Brady will be under center when the game starts on Sunday night, but will he be joined by his long-time Patriots teammate? Gronkowski took a hard shot to the ribs in the Week Three game in Los Angeles, and though he would return to the game after getting X-rays he was held out of practice on Wednesday. Given his unquestioned toughness, Gronkowski would surprise no one if he gritted out the game in Foxborough, but there is no guarantee at this point that he'll be able to suit up. Assuming he does, Gronkowski will probably get the same appreciative response from the Patriots crowd as Brady does. He was clearly a fan favorite during his nine seasons in New England, not only for his infectious personality but also for his rough-and-tumble style of play and his incredible production. Gronkowski scored 91 touchdowns in nine seasons as a Patriot, amazingly, and played a big role in three Super Bowl championship seasons. Gronkowski has made a lot of fans in Tampa in short order, as well, and if he is not seriously hampered by his ribs he could continue to build on an even better season than he had in 2020 on the way to another Super Bowl ring in Tampa. He is currently tied for second in the NFL, and first among tight ends, with four touchdown receptions.

Pressuring the Rookie – While his numbers through three NFL games are underwhelming, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has impressed the Patriots with his poise and calmness under pressure. That said, the New Orleans Saints came into Foxborough last weekend and turned up the heat on Jones, resulting in the first significant mistakes of his career. Jones was sacked twice, hit 11 times and – according to NFL Next Gen Stats – pressured on 18 of his dropbacks, resulting in the first three interceptions of his career. That sounds like an excellent blueprint for the Buccaneers' defense to follow; the problem is, Tampa Bay's front has had trouble pressuring the passer through the first three games of the season. The Bucs have only three sacks so far and are last in the NFL in sacks per pass play. Some of that has to do with their opponents favoring a high volume of quick passes, but the Bucs' rushers have not won a lot of one-on-one battles yet and the team's blitzes have largely come up empty. Given how effective the Bucs' pass rush was for most of the 2020 season, and especially in the playoffs, and that the Bucs then added edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the draft, it is rather surprising that the defensive front is off to a slow start. It would be even more surprising if that trend continued.

Upheaval in the Secondary – The Bucs have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 2-1 in the young 2021 season. But that "one," the streak-snapping loss to the Rams, is the most recent game and thus Tampa Bay fans have found a reason to worry for the first time in about nine months. And the greatest subject of scrutiny has been a secondary that has given up a very high number of yards and nine touchdown passes so far. It's been an eventful first month for that group, with Jordan Whitehead missing the first game with a hamstring strain and Sean Murphy-Bunting going down with an elbow injury in the opener. The Buccaneers addressed Murphy-Bunting's absence in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman but it seems likely that Sherman won't factor into the defense until another week of practice. In addition, both of the Bucs' starting cornerbacks are on this week's injury report, with Jamel Dean the larger concern. Dean missed the last three quarters of the Rams game with a knee injury and was limited in practice to start the week. The Buccaneers have used a wide variety of personnel groupings in the secondary over the past two weeks, alternately turning to Mike Edwards, Ross Cockrell and Dee Delaney in various roles. All of that shifting around probably exacerbated the communication issues in the secondary that caused some problems against the Rams. Given Dean's injury, Sherman's very recent arrival and the results of the last game, it's difficult to predict exactly how the Bucs will line up in the defensive backfield on Sunday night.