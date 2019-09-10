Bucs Performance Review: Lavonte David is Back, Back

This came after a sack by outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, dropping Garoppolo for a loss of eight on the play. This also ends up being a great adjustment play by David. On the far right of the screen, you see tight end George Kittle in motion. David was initially aligned on the open side of the formation, away from the tight end. With Kittle swapping sides, David is signaling to the rest of the defense what Kittle has done. Now, whether or not it's based on the tendencies David saw in film the prior week, he anticipates that the ball is actually going Kittle's way. He follows Garoppolo's eyes and breaks out wide, beating the right tackle with his speed to meet Kittle almost immediately following the catch for a gain of just one, making this play not only athletic, but cerebral at the same time.