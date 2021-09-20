Kevin Minter, Travis Jonsen Placed on COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed inside linebacker Kevin Minter on the reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Travis Jonsen on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. In addition, cornerback Herb Miller has been released from the practice squad.

Minter does not count against the Buccaneers' 53-man roster while he is on the COVID list. Similarly, Jonsen does not take up one of the 16 practice squad spots while he is on the list.

Players placed on these lists are required to isolate themselves immediately. However, if they are fully vaccinated they can return to the team if they are symptom free and if they generate two negative COVID tests administered at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must remain away from the team for at least 10 days. Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has said that the team's players and staff are at a 100% vaccination rate.

Minter is the Buccaneers' primary reserve behind starting inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, and he is also a core special teams player. He has two kick-coverage stops through the team's first two games.

Jonsen is one of two receivers on the Buccaneers' practice squad, along with Cyril Grayson. He had three receptions for 25 yards in the preseason.