Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Players on Their Bye Weekend

What were the Buccaneers up to during their bye week?

Oct 19, 2015 at 04:26 AM

The Bucs had their final practice on Wednesday before breaking for the bye week. Danny Lansanah and Kenny Bell were in the air the next day.

Connor Barth hit the road too, accompanied by some light reading.

Jameis Winston, Mike Evans, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Adam Humphries were among Bucs who spent their weekend off visiting their former schools.

Jacquies Smith spent some time giving back to the community.

On Friday, Winston was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week, becoming the third Buccaneer to earn a weekly award for Week 5. Alterraun Verner passed along his congratulations.

Even a weekend off couldn't get Lansanah's mind off of football.

Sterling Moore's mind, however, was on the bobsled track.

Will Gholston got in a little pumpkin carving before his alma mater, Michigan State, took on Michigan.

Of course, a few Bucs were watching Michigan State's last-minute win over Michigan on Saturday night.

Verner got in a little family time with his newborn son.

Even if you're not playing, Sunday is still for football.

On Monday, the bye week came to an end. It's back to work preparing for Washington.

