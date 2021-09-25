Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Elevate Rashard Robinson, Deon Yelder for Rams Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday against the Rams

Sep 25, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

saturdaymoves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without four regulars on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, but they gave themselves a little more depth on Saturday through the practice squad elevation option.

The Buccaneers elected to elevate cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad in Week Three, making them eligible to play on Sunday in L.A. Both were Robinson and Yelder were designated as COVID-19 replacements, meaning these elevations will not count against the maximum of two times they can be elevated during the regular season.

Both inside linebacker Kevin Minter and wide receiver Antonio Brown were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and they are not expected to play. In addition, the Buccaneers will be without starting outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and primary return man Jaydon Mickens due to injuries.

The new practice squad elevation rule was introduced in 2020 as part of the new collective bargaining agreement and it allows teams to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game. Additional practice squad players may be elevated to replace players lost to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The two elevations give the Bucs a 53-man roster heading into Thursday night. They will have to declare either five or six of those players inactive 90 minutes before the kickoff to go with either 47 active players or 48 if eight offensive linemen are kept active. Robinson and Yelder could be among the 47 or 48 active players or they could be declared inactive.

Robinson just joined the Buccaneers' practice squad on Tuesday. Prior to coming to Tampa, Robinson spent the 2021 offseason with the Dallas Cowboys but was waived in mid-July. He has plenty of NFL experience, having appeared in 42 regular-season games with 18 starters for the Cowboys, Jets and 49ers. Robinson began his career as a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2016 and he started 6 games as a rookie, contributing 28 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed. He started seven more games for the 49ers in 2017 before being traded at midseason to the New York Jets. Robinson spent most of last season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad but was promoted to the active roster in December and got into four games with three starts.

Yelder also has regular-season playing experience, having gotten into 26 games with two starts over the past three seasons in Kansas City. His career totals include 10 receptions for 86 yards. Yelder went to training camp with the Titans this summer but was waived in August. He first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints out of Western Kentucky in 2018. Yelder played against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV for the Chiefs, seeing six snaps on offense.

After the game, Robinson and Yelder will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown Added to COVID List

WR Antonio Brown becomes the third Buccaneer to land on the COVID list this week and he could miss Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams
news

Jose Borregales Among Bucs Week Three Practice Squad Protections

The Buccaneers are using all four of their protection options on the practice squad this week, giving that distinction to K Jose Borregales, CB Pierre Desir, S Troy Warner and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Restock Practice Squad with WR Hurst, CB Robinson

Tampa Bay got its practice squad back to the 16-man limit on Tuesday by signing wide receiver John Hurst and cornerback Rashard Robinson
news

Kevin Minter, Travis Jonsen Placed on COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen are the first two Buccaneers to land on COVID lists since the start of the 2021 regular season…Also, CB Herb Miller was released from the practice squad
news

Bucs Sign Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers brought rookie outside linebacker Elijah Ponder back on Monday, signing him to fill an open spot on the 16-man practice squad
news

Bucs Protect CB Herb Miller, Three Others on Practice Squad

The Buccaneers will once again use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week Two, this time putting that designation on K Jose Borregales, CB Herb Miller, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Promote Andrew Adams, Put Two on IR

The Bucs will be without CB Sean Murphy-Bunting for at least three games as he and LS Zach Triner were moved to injured reserve in a round of moves that also included the signing of S Andrew Adams to the active roster
news

Jaydon Mickens Promoted Back to Active Roster

After a strong performance in the Bucs' season-opening win following his elevation from the practice squad, wideout and return man Jaydon Mickens has been signed to the 53-man roster
news

Bucs Waive Safety Chris Cooper

On Friday, the Buccaneers waived first-year safety Chris Cooper, who had initially made the 53-man roster after performing well on special teams in the preseason
news

Andrew Adams, Jaydon Mickens Elevated for Thursday's Game

The Bucs gave themselves a couple more options at safety and wide receiver for Thursday night's Kickoff game against Dallas, utilizing the practice squad elevation rule introduced in 2020 to bring up Andrew Adams and Jaydon Mickens
news

Bucs Add K Jose Borregales to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have signed rookie kicker Jose Borregales to their practice squad, filling the last spot on that 16-man squad
Advertising