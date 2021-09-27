Tampa Bay Buccaneers Present More Than $50,000 in New Technology to Young Middle Magnet School in East Tampa

Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented more than $50,000 in new technology to teachers at Young Middle Magnet School in East Tampa. The donation included more than 100 new devices that will help teachers and students bridge the digital divide and enhance students' learning experience at Young, a Title I school in Hillsborough County that specializes in hands-on learning through its STEM curriculum.

"Technology is more important than ever before in enhancing processes for communication and learning, and the number one place we want to bridge the digital divide is in our schools," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "These devices will have an immediate impact at Young Middle School, where we are proud to support the STEM curriculum through our Youth Leadership Program and improved technology, resources and mentorship that strengthen the student experience."

Last fall, the team launched the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program at Young Middle Magnet School, establishing a first-of-its-kind commitment from Buccaneers players and staff members to serve as mentors for 25 students. The program, which is continuing this year, has been a focal point of the team's Social Justice Initiative, which supports year-round player efforts dedicated to achieving social justice through purposeful dialogue and impactful programs that effect positive change in the community.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are champions on the football field and champions for children across the Bay Area," said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis. "This generous donation will make positive educational and emotional impacts on students at Young Middle Magnet, where this organization has already had a profound influence through their incredible mentorship initiative. We deeply appreciate the Buccaneers for their dedication to making our schools better and in turn, our community stronger."

Educators will be able to utilize the new devices to access educational resources, such as Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free education portal that makes next-gen learning tools available to all K-12 educators nationwide. Verizon Innovative Learning HQ addresses barriers to digital inclusion and is a key program under Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Verizon Innovative Learning HQ is available for free to all K-12 educators at Verizon.com/Learning.