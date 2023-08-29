Shane Scannell: A Day in the Life of a Pro Scout 

"For defensive backs, you are evaluating the same thing for all of them," Scannell stated as an example. "We look at their athleticism, their speed, their instincts, their tackling. There are certain things that you look for in all of them. 'Are they fast?' If they are not fast, then our guys can go vertical on them. 'Will they tackle?' If they won't, then we can run at them or throw screens, forcing them in bad spots to tackle. If they cannot find the ball downfield, then you take opportunity shots at them, maybe some back-shoulder or in the red zone, maybe that is someone you attack with a fade with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.

"Then for the linebacker position, there are guys that are better against the run and some that are better in coverage. You might want to run at a certain guy because they are not getting off blocks, but that same person might be the biggest liability in coverage, so you take advantage of them by throwing at them. You look for the typical traits at every position. For receiver, some struggle to get off press coverage. If you play off [coverage] and give them a free release, they can take advantage all day. So, you say, 'Ok, with these guys, we should have Carlton [Davis] or [Jamel] Dean on them at the line, let them use their size and strength to get physical with them.' But, then, some might be really quick and fast, and if you play off coverage on them and let them run routes all day, then it is going to be a long night for us."

Although the task is time-consuming, unglamorous and rarely recognized externally, it holds the power to impact gameplans and the outcome of games. Scannell's analysis provides a tactical blueprint of how to attack the opponent. Not only does he have to know each opponent intimately, along with the other teams in the NFL for potential free agent acquisitions, but he must know every single nuance of the Bucs' roster, its personnel and beneficial strategic nuances like the back of his hand to optimize growth on the gridiron.

Two weeks before the Bucs play an opponent during the regular season, Scannell and the other pro scouts begin the process. Scannell sits down and watches three or four games – depending on the week - to detail the characteristics of each player's skillset and the team's overall tendencies and formations. Then the Sunday prior to the actual matchup, he travels to the upcoming opposing team's game to evaluate the things not unveiled on film, including sideline operation, pre-game warmups, tempo and injury designations. From the release package of a receiver to the physicality element of a defensive back, every element is cataloged to cultivate a thorough examination. Following the game, Scannell gets back on a plane, committing to memory what he observed, and returns to Tampa Bay. On Monday morning, he updates the advanced report based on the eye test and inked observations, then presents the findings to the coaching staff.

"Alex [Smith], Sean [Conley] and I split up the advanced scouting reports. That sets our schedule for the fall around the advances. We split up every team and if we are playing one of our teams, we have the advanced scouting report for it. So how it goes, basically two weeks before we play them, we start working on that team. What that entails is watching tape and building reports for every player – strengths, weaknesses, how they can hurt us and how we can attack them. We identify position matchups for us: This is who we should throw the ball at, this is who we should run the ball at, and then the flipside is, these are the people who can hurt us and wreck the game. What we are looking for when we are preparing the report in the writing aspect of it is the personnel groupings: Who is the nickel? Who is the dime? If they are in 11 personnel, do they have different tendencies out of it? We work on that during the two weeks leading up to it and then on Saturday, we travel to that team's city, go to the game and then when we are at the game, we get the stuff that you cannot get on film. So, their tempo, the sideline operation, where they signal for different groupings, which in turn, helps the coaching staff to get their personnel groupings to counter on the field more quickly.

"We look at injuries. Sometimes, the injuries on tape are obvious and sometimes a guy will limp around on the sideline, and it might not be something serious but something to note. They may play with the injury the following week but not be 100 percent. Then we come back on Sunday night after the game, come in first thing Monday morning, update the advanced report on everything we just saw and then we present to the coaching staff on the report. We meet with the offense and defense and say, 'This is everything we have worked on over the past couple of weeks and this is what we think.' We give them everything: Injuries, tempo, personnel groupings and then we finish up talking through the players with quick-hitters – 'This is the corner to throw at and this is the safety to throw at.'"

During the preliminary preseason slate, the workload escalates. Scannell, along with the other pro scouts, have to form an opinion on every NFL club's 90-man roster to cross-reference with that of the Bucs. Scannell gathers an estimation of each team's final 53-man roster, along with the projected 16 who will make the practice squad. Then, he turns in his preseason scouting reports and grades on each player into a 'Preseason Board' in Excel, mirroring that of the team's consequential Draft board of player rankings. Afterwards, the staff meets weekly to discuss the preseason teams, who will potentially be cut and who could be worthy of a claim or a practice squad spot.

"Basically, we have to have an opinion on every player who is cut," Scannell describes. "Because then, 'Is it someone that we would want to claim? Is it someone we want to pursue for the practice squad? Is it someone we want to add to the emergency list to work out at a later date? Or, is it someone that we have no interest in?' That is the biggest part of the preseason and the other aspect of that, before we get to the games during the first three weeks of training camp, we get to know our team. There are all of the rookies, the rookie free agents and all the guys that we have not seen yet and then we form an opinion on who we think should be on our team before we start watching the preseason games. Because, every report that we put into the system, we are comparing players to people on our team. Saying, 'Is this safety better than the safety we have,' or 'Is he worse?' Then, we make a decision from there."

How instinctive?

How athletic?

What are his coverage instincts?

How do they match up versus competition?

Is he a wrap-up tackler?

These are the perpetual thoughts that creep into Scannell's mind like a movie trailer on repeat. Mental stamina is a prerequisite for the role, as long days cycle through every year during the 18-week NFL season.

The entire country is Scannell's office and knowing the roster of every NFL franchise, including the Buccaneers, is his mission. He must understand the complex nature of all 32 clubs, while also examining them through the modern-era lens, staying abreast with the evolutionary trends. The gratification comes when an observation from tape and subsequent note placed in the advanced report culminates in a momentum-shifting play for the Buccaneers – the stamp of internal validation. Scannell personifies the adage, 'unsung hero.' The job is demanding but the reward is unquantifiable. For Scannell, like so many in his profession, the position is inspirational. He works tirelessly to contribute to something greater than himself.