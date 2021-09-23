2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Rams, Week 3

ADDITIONAL 2021 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

While "keeping the band" together on the field for a run at another championship, the Buccaneers also managed to keep their coaching staff almost entirely intact for 2021. The lone departure was Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El, who left to coach the receivers on Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit. There were two additions to Arians' staff: Offensive Assistant A.Q. Shipley and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis.

Mike Greenberg, who provided invaluable help to Jason Licht in the efforts to keep the Bucs' Super Bowl-winning roster together as the team's director of football administration, was promoted during the offseason to vice president of football administration. Greenberg is entering his 12th year with the team.

After playing their 2020 home schedule in front of audiences ranging from empty stands to about 25% capacity, the Buccaneers will be at full capacity at Raymond James Stadium in 2021. And we do mean full capacity. The defending champions have already sold out every home game this season; the last time every game at Raymond James Stadium sold out was in 2009.

The Buccaneers introduced new uniforms in 2020 that were heavily influenced by the look the team had during its first Super Bowl era but also included a brand new alternate set with matching pewter jerseys and pants. That gave the team four combinations last season: pewter on pewter, white on white, white on pewter and red on pewter. The Bucs will use a fifth combination in 2021, with a red jersey over white pants, which they will wear in the Sunday Night Football spotlight at home against the Saints in Week 15.

Veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown is not a new addition to the team in 2021 but he will have a chance to make a greater impact this season. Brown joined the Buccaneers at midseason last year and played in the last eight games of the regular season, recording 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He also appeared in three postseason contests and memorably scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LV. This time Brown will be an integral part of the offense from Day One, and he'll be moving more freely after having knee surgery in the offseason. From 2013-18, Brown averaged approximately 114 catches for 1,524 yards and 13 touchdowns per season.

Rams:

There are new men in two of the three coordinator spots under McVay in 2021 after the departure of Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley to be the new Chargers head coach and the shift of Special Teams Coordinator John Bonamego to the positions of senior coaching assistant. Both Staley and Bonamego had held those positions for just one season. Taking their spots are Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris and Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis. The Rams have kept the same scheme they were running under Staley on defense but Morris, who spent two thirds of last season as the Falcons' interim head coach, is sure to put his own spin on it. DeCamillis is now in his 34th consecutive season as an NFL special teams coach or coordinator, having previously held the position for Denver (twice), the New York Giants, Atlanta, Jacksonville (twice), Dallas and Chicago.

McVay has a number of other new faces on his coaching staff in 2021, in large part because a handful of assistants were poached by other teams or colleges. That includes Staley, Joe Barry (defensive coordinator in Green Bay), Shane Waldron (offensive coordinator in Seattle), Andy Dickerson (run game coordinator in Seattle), Aubrey Pleasant (pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach in Detroit) and Liam Coen (offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky). In addition, Offensive Line Coach Aaron Kromer was not retained. New to the Rams staff in 2021 are Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry, Offensive Assistant Nick Jones, Assistant Special Teams Coach Dwayne Stukes, Offensive Assistant Chris O'Hara and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Marcus Dixon. Wes Phillips, also the tight ends coach, took over for Waldron as the passing game coordinator.

TOP STORYLINES

Who Has the Hottest Hand? – Tom Brady is in his second year with the Buccaneers and, after winning a Super Bowl in the first one he frighteningly has a much firmer grasp on Arians' offense now. He's won two straight FedEx Air Player of the Week awards after throwing a league-high nine touchdown passes and compiling a passer rating of 113.3. He has shown off some pin-point passing with almost no glaring mistakes; his two interceptions came on a Hail Mary and a pass that went through Leonard Fournette's hands. Brady probably won't continue to average 4.5 touchdown passes per game, but there's reason to believe he could have one of his most prolific seasons ever, at the age of 44, amazingly. Thanks to those two interceptions, Brady is not even in the top five in the NFL's passer rating rankings, and he's not the highest rated quarterback in Sunday's game. The Rams' Matthew Stafford is third with a mark of 127.0, behind only Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. Playing for a new team and surrounded by the most talent he's ever enjoyed, Stafford has thrown five touchdown passes and just one interception and is averaging almost exactly 300 passing yards per game. So Sunday's game has two of the best veteran quarterbacks in the NFL, one showing off all he can still do now that he has complete command of the system and the other enjoying a new and talented cast of teammates and an offense that makes stars out of lesser passers. Will either, or both, stay as hot as they have been the first two weeks or will one or both defenses finally put a stop to that?

The Long Road – Though the Buccaneers are playing their second Sunday afternoon game in a row, Arians has repeatedly referred to Week Three as a "short week" for his team in terms of preparation. That's because there were extra long breaks before and after the Bucs' Thursday night game in Week One, allowing for extra days of preparation and/or rest. Now the team has just three days to practice for the Rams and has to make a long trip on Sunday rather than resting at home. The Buccaneers have protected their home field advantage to get out to a 2-0 start but will now face their first road test, and a serious one at that. The Bucs were up to the challenge of an L.A. game in 2019, Arians' first year at the helm, as they beat the Rams in a wild shootout, 55-40. That game was played at the venerable L.A. Coliseum, but now the Bucs will head to the new SoFi stadium, which opened last year but only now is welcoming in full crowds. So far, the Rams have enjoyed playing at SoFi, winning seven of their first nine home games in their new digs. Arians says the Buccaneers aren't worried about the crowd noise, however. "I can't wait to see the stadium," he said. "We do crowd noise all the time, so it's all on the offense. We're very, very capable of handling the noise so that won't be an issue whatsoever."

Catching an Opportunity – The Buccaneers are facing their first COVID-related hurdles of the 2021 regular season, as they had to place both reserve inside linebacker Kevin Minter and third receiver Antonio Brown on the reserve list this week. Either could return to the roster in time for Sunday's game if they are asymptomatic and if they return two negative tests 24 hours apart. Brown, who went on the list on Wednesday as compared to Monday for Minter, is less likely to meet those requirements and Arians said it would be "gravy" to get him back for the game. As such, the Buccaneers are preparing to face the Rams without Brown, who is second on the team with 138 receiving yards so far. Fortunately, the Bucs are notably deep at the receiver position, even with Jaydon Mickens (primarily a return man) possibly out too with an abdomen injury. Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson are waiting for opportunities after seeing just 20 offensive snaps each in the first two games. Miller has speed to burn and showed off his big-play capability several times last season, so he could see a lot of action on the outside in three-receiver sets with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Johnson has a game patterned much like Godwin's and can also help with his blocking in the ground game. This might also be the first opportunity for rookie Jaelon Darden to be active, possibly to fill in for Mickens on punt and kickoff returns and maybe get some action on offense. Darden has impressive make-you-miss moves and lateral quickness in the open field. The Buccaneers don't necessarily need any of these young receivers to have a big game in order to keep the passing game in high gear Sunday, but it's certainly an opportunity for them to contribute.

Losing the Lulls – One can't really complain about an offense that is scoring 33 points per game and has topped 30 points for nine straight outings, dating back to last year. And yet Arians is clearly not satisfied at this point. For instance, he was a little, shall we say, irritated coming off the field at halftime of the win over Atlanta, as caught in a sideline interview. Of that interview, Arians said: "There's a level of play I want to see, and there's a level of play I will not accept. It was not a very good first half, even though we had 21 points." What has Arians bothered is what he calls spells of "lackadaisical" play that follow periods of dominance. The Bucs scored effortlessly on the first drive of last Sunday's game and were bearing down on the end zone again minutes later when a sack-fumble ended that drive. What looked like it could turn into a quick blowout remained close enough for Atlanta to rally in the third quarter. And that third period contained a number of third-down failures on defense that kept long Falcons drives alive. After the game, Arians made it clear that this on-again, off-again level of play would not suffice when the Buccaneers went to Los Angeles to take on the 2-0 Rams. Will the Buccaneers be able to play a complete 60 minutes of high-level football on Sunday? They may need to.

Containing the Stars – The Buccaneers may not face another opponent in 2021 who can confront them with a defensive duo as talented or as versatile as Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams use Donald all over their front and Ramsey all over the whole field and both are possibly the best in the game at their respective positions. Few teams completely shut Donald out of their backfield and some offenses choose simply to throw the ball anywhere but where Ramsey is. The Buccaneers have stonewalled great defensive players before – in fact, they did a pretty good job of keeping Donald out of their backfield in their narrow loss to the Rams last December – but it's hard to contain two of them at the same time. If, as we mentioned above in the introduction, this game turns into a shootout that hinges on one or two big defensive plays, the Rams are well-equipped to be the team to make those plays. How well the Bucs keep Donald and Ramsey from impacting the game will be critical to the final outcome.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Buccaneers DB Mike Edwards

With Sean Murphy-Bunting on the I.R. shelf, the Buccaneers used two plays in the slot against the Falcons, Ross Cockrell and Mike Edwards. Given what Edwards did, recording two pick-sixes, it's likely that he has earned a larger share of playing time, particularly when Todd Bowles also subs him in for safety Jordan Whitehead at times. If Edwards is in the slot on Sunday he's going to see a lot of Cooper Kupp, who is one of the most productive slot receivers in the NFL. Kupp is shifty, especially for a bigger receiver, and he had the third-most yards after the catch in the league last year. He's also off to a blazing start with Matthew Stafford, already catching 16 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford is feeding Kupp and his running mate, Robert Woods, targeting the two of them 34 times as opposed to 22 times for every other player on the team combined. Edwards, meanwhile, brings good cover skills plus a safety's see-the-field mentality into the slot. He has a nose for the football, obviously, and he's got enough size to match up with Kupp physically.

2. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Rams CB Darious Williams

Last season, Darious Williams gave the Rams exactly what they needed, a strong outside cornerback to pair with Jalen Ramsey, allowing Troy Hill to play in the slot, where he excelled. However, Hill left for Cleveland in free agency, making David Long the third cornerback in the Rams' schemes. Unlike Hill, Long plays exclusively on the outside, leaving the slot job to be split by Williams and Jalen Ramsey. Essentially, the Rams decide what they want to do with Ramsey – who they have been moving all over the field early this season – and that dictates where Williams will be playing. All of which adds up to Williams likely having some coverage snaps on Chris Godwin both inside and outside, as Godwin also plays a very versatile role. Throw in the possibility that the Rams will choose to shadow Mike Evans with Ramsey – Bruce Arians hinted that he saw that as a strong possibility on Wednesday – and there's even more likelihood of Godwin and Williams going at it all afternoon. The Bucs' passing attack is so loaded that it will probably have a different standout every game, but overall Godwin has seen the most action so far, leading the team with 13 catches for 167 yards on 18 targets. Godwin does have a size advantage on the 5-9, 187-pound defender but Williams emerged as a tenacious cover man last year, finishing with four interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

3. Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

As noted above, the addition of Stafford has added a new dimension to a Rams offense that was already very good at scheming guys open into areas in which they could take a quick pass and make it into a big gain. The Buccaneers saw a lot of that from the Rams last November. Now that they have Stafford, however, the Rams are taking more shots downfield, and doing it well. Through two games, Stafford has a passer rating of 149.3 on the passes he's thrown more than 20 yards downfield in the air. If he gets a shot, he's going to take it. The Rams averaged 10.7 yards per reception in 2020; they're up to 15.4 yards per catch in 2021, which is not sustainable but is still a sign of a much more dangerous downfield attack. All of which makes life harder for the Bucs' second-year safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. Winfield will be needed to help contain all of the Rams' underneath stuff, which they'll surely still utilize frequently, but he also can't afford to let any pass-catchers get behind him. Fortunately, Winfield has veteran savvy for such a young player and he can diagnose a quarterback's intentions quickly and make up ground fast on an open man. That was evident last Sunday on an attempted deep corner route to Calvin Ridley that Winfield chased down, making a leaping pass breakup along the sideline at the last moment.

4. Buccaneers G Ali Marpet vs. Rams DL Aaron Donald