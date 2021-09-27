Rams Halt Bucs' 10-Game Win Streak with Offensive Blitz

Stafford got the Rams out of the shadow of their own goal line with a 12-yard screen to TE Tyler Higbee, then hit Kupp, who was wide open on the left sideline, for a gain of 22. Jordan Whitehead forced a fumble on Higbee's next catch but the Rams recovered the ball at the Bucs' 39-yard line. Los Angeles converted a third-and-one for a first down at the 31 and, after the quarter ended and the team's switched sides, converted another third down on a quick six-yard pass to Woods. Three plays later, Stafford threw another screen to Higbee and this one went for six yards and the game's first score. The Rams drive covered 95 yards on 14 plays and drained 8:05 off the clock.

The Bucs answered back with a time-consuming drive of their own. Bernard got the Bucs another first down with an impressive effort on a third-and-seven screen, just diving past the sticks. Brady stood in a shrinking pocket three plays later to convert another third down on a crossing route to Godwin that took the ball to the Bucs' 45. A deep out to Evans took the ball across midfield. Brady found Gronkowski wide open on the left side four plays later and the big tight end rumbled down to the five-yard line for a 26-yard gain. It took three plays to get it in from there but Godwin was able to take Brady's underneath handoff and find a seam around the right end to dive into the end zone.

That left four minutes to play in the half, which was enough time for Stafford to engineer another long drive, this one covering 75 yards on 10 plays. A 21-yard strike over the middle to Van Jefferson got the ball down to the Bucs' 24 and Stafford hit Kupp on a wheel route for 22 more to make it first and goal. The Rams lined up with a bunch out to the left and Kupp cut out and was wide open for a two-yard score.

That left Brady 51 seconds to work with, and he got help from Bernard on a 32-yard screen that took it to the Bucs' 47 with 31 seconds left in the half. Evans hauled in one cutting left to right on the next play and got out of bounds with a 14-yard gain and 25 seconds to go. An unusual play in which Donald hit Brady's arm from behind, forcing a loose ball, ended up good and bad for the Buccaneers. Bernard caught the ball in midair and scrambled well down into Rams territory. The Bucs averted the disaster of a turnover near midfield but the play was ruled a recovery of a forward fumble, which cannot be advanced by the offense. That brought the ball back to the L.A. 45 and the best the Bucs could get from there was a 55-yard field goal attempt that Ryan Succop missed short and to the right.

The second half started out poorly for the Buccaneers. The Rams got the ball first and the Bucs forced them into a quick third-and-10, but Stafford enjoyed a clean pocket for a very long time on that down and eventually found Jackson wide open deep downfield for the 75-yard score.

That put the Bucs on their heels but they managed to respond with another 75-yard touchdown drive. Brady got off completions of 20 and 11 yards to Evans, the first one possible thanks to a great block in the backfield by Fournette. Brady also found Gronkowski twice, the first one gaining 15 yards down to get across midfield but the second one sent Gronkowski to the sideline with an injury. Brate came in to take over at tight end and immediately took a screen down to the one for a 17-yard gain. Brady ran the QB sneak on first-and-goal and just submarined the ball under the defenders for the touchdown.

That failed to generate any momentum for the visitors, however, as Stafford converted two more third downs on another 75-yard touchdown drive, one to Woods for 20 yards needing 10 and one to Jackson for a 40-yard gain down to the 10. Stafford found Kupp near the front right pylon on the next play for his fourth touchdown pass of the game.

This time, the Bucs couldn't answer and Pinion's shanked punt went out of bounds at Tampa Bay's 37, giving Stafford a short field for the first time. Tampa Bay's defense held but the Rams still increased their lead to 17 points on Matt Gay's 48-yard field goal.

Brady hit Johnson twice for 54 yards on the next drive, the second one a 31-yarder that set up a first-and-goal at the L.A. eight-yard line. For the first time in eight goal-to-go drives in 2021, Brady failed to get the ball into the end zone, throwing three incompletions as the Bucs settled for Succop's 26-yard field goal.