Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense

McCoy also ranks second in the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns over the last 11 years, as well as second among all running backs in receptions. The 550 first downs he has produced in that span are the most by any player.

The Buccaneers already featured a loaded pass-catching corps at Brady's disposal, including Gronkowski, ﻿Mike Evans﻿, ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. Now the backfield appears to be quite deep as well, with McCoy joining a group that already featured Ronald Jones, who had 1,033 yards from scrimmage last year, and 2020 third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The Buccaneers are trying to improve upon a rushing game that ranked 24th in the NFL in 2019. They also might be looking for more production in the passing game from their running backs, particularly with Brady distributing the ball.