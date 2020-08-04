Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 08:41 AM

Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense

The Buccaneers have a deep backfield to match their talented group of pass-catchers after signing veteran RB LeSean McCoy, the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage since 2009

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Image from iOS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' already loaded offense got another potentially exciting piece on Tuesday with one of the more intriguing late-summer additions the team has made in quite a while.

The Buccaneers officially signed veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Tuesday, completing a high-profile move that had been reported late in the week. McCoy brings 11 years of NFL experience and nearly 15,000 career yards from scrimmage to an offense that has already had a dramatic makeover in the leadup to the 2020 season.

McCoy will join an offensive cast that now also includes quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, two players who would be central to any debate about the greatest players of all time at their positions. Since he entered the league with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, McCoy ranks first in the league with 14,868 yards from scrimmage in that span.

McCoy is three years removed from the last of his six 1,000-yard rushing seasons, but he still averaged 4.6 yards per carry for the Kansas City Chiefs last year and was productive in the passing game with 28 catches in 13 games. Though he didn't play in the postseason as the Chiefs rolled to a Super Bowl victory, McCoy rushed 101 times for 465 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and added 181 yards and another score on those 28 receptions. That pushed his career totals to 11,071 rushing yards, 503 catches for another 3,797 yards and 89 total touchdowns.

6x Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy Through the Years | Best Photos 

View photos from running back LeSean McCoy's NFL career thus far.

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) breaks through Kansas City Chiefs defenders for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
1 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) breaks through Kansas City Chiefs defenders for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Orlin Wagner
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy breaks downfield for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
3 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy breaks downfield for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy (25) in action during the first quarter of their NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
4 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy (25) in action during the first quarter of their NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy (25) in action during the second quarter of their NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
5 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy (25) in action during the second quarter of their NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy celebrates after scoring against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2010, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
6 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy celebrates after scoring against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2010, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball during the first quarter of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
7 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball during the first quarter of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
8 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants won 29-16 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 25th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
9 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants won 29-16 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 25th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) carries the ball while being chased by safety Deon Grant (34) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday September 24, 2011 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)
10 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) carries the ball while being chased by safety Deon Grant (34) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday September 24, 2011 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
11 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins. The Eagles won 20-13 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, October 16th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
12 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins. The Eagles won 20-13 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, October 16th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, right, reacts as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Washington Redskins inside linebacker London Fletcher watches during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
13 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, right, reacts as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Washington Redskins inside linebacker London Fletcher watches during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins. The Eagles won 20-13 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, October 16th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
14 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins. The Eagles won 20-13 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, October 16th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)

Philadelphia Eagles' running back LeSean McCoy carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
15 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' running back LeSean McCoy carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Philadelphia Eagles' running back LeSean McCoy runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
16 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' running back LeSean McCoy runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 exits the field after the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won 34-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 30th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
17 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 exits the field after the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won 34-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 30th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy stiff arms Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Sean Lee in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
18 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy stiff arms Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Sean Lee in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears won 30-24 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, November 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
19 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears won 30-24 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, November 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)

New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich (58) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in East Rutherford, N.J. Herzlich, a cancer survivor, was not drafted and made the Giants as a free agent. He is starting in the middle for fellow rookie Greg Jones. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
20 / 75

New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich (58) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in East Rutherford, N.J. Herzlich, a cancer survivor, was not drafted and made the Giants as a free agent. He is starting in the middle for fellow rookie Greg Jones. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by New York Giants outside linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka (94) and Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
21 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by New York Giants outside linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka (94) and Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. The Eagles won 17-10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 20th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
22 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy #25 carries the ball during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. The Eagles won 17-10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 20th 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
23 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball during the NFL week 13 football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, December 1, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
24 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball during the NFL week 13 football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, December 1, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
25 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
26 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy in action against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
27 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy in action against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy in a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL on December 10, 2011. (AP Photo Tom DiPace)
28 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy in a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL on December 10, 2011. (AP Photo Tom DiPace)

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy in a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL on December 10, 2011. (AP Photo Tom DiPace)
29 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy in a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL on December 10, 2011. (AP Photo Tom DiPace)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs during practice before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Miami . (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
30 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs during practice before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Miami . (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game with the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
31 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game with the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
32 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Jets inside linebacker David Harris (52) reaches to get Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
33 / 75

New York Jets inside linebacker David Harris (52) reaches to get Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates after his second quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots during an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Aug. 20, 2012.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
34 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates after his second quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots during an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Aug. 20, 2012.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
35 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 19-17. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
36 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 19-17. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarte rof an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
37 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarte rof an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, right, scores a touchdown past Carolina Panthers safety Mike Mitchell during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
38 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, right, scores a touchdown past Carolina Panthers safety Mike Mitchell during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) gets away from Denver Broncos linebacker Nate Irving (56) in the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
39 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) gets away from Denver Broncos linebacker Nate Irving (56) in the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tripped up by Denver Broncos free safety Rahim Moore (26) with outside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) in pursuit in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
40 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tripped up by Denver Broncos free safety Rahim Moore (26) with outside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) in pursuit in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
41 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) gets past Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
42 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) gets past Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy (25) leaps over New York Giants' Trumaine McBride (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
43 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy (25) leaps over New York Giants' Trumaine McBride (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
44 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy is seen during NFL football traning camp on Saturday, July 26, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
45 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy is seen during NFL football traning camp on Saturday, July 26, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates as he enters the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)
46 / 75

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates as he enters the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, left, escapes a tackle attempt by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner as Seahawks' Kelcie McCray (33) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
47 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, left, escapes a tackle attempt by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner as Seahawks' Kelcie McCray (33) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, tackles Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy after McCoy got past Seahawks' defensive end Cliff Avril, bottom, in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
48 / 75

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, tackles Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy after McCoy got past Seahawks' defensive end Cliff Avril, bottom, in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
49 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
50 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
51 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
52 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
53 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, top, leaves out of a tackle from Denver Broncos inside linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
54 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, top, leaves out of a tackle from Denver Broncos inside linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) spins away from Denver Broncos safety Will Parks, bottom, and linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
55 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) spins away from Denver Broncos safety Will Parks, bottom, and linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Miami Dolphins' Kiko Alonso (47) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCoy became the 30th player in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards rushing with the play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
56 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Miami Dolphins' Kiko Alonso (47) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCoy became the 30th player in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards rushing with the play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates with teammates Charles Clay (85) and Dion Dawkins (73) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
57 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates with teammates Charles Clay (85) and Dion Dawkins (73) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Rich Barnes
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, right, runs with the ball as New England Patriots strong safety Jordan Richards (37) makes a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills (8-6) take on the Patriots (11-3) on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
58 / 75

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, right, runs with the ball as New England Patriots strong safety Jordan Richards (37) makes a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills (8-6) take on the Patriots (11-3) on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, in Cleveland. Whoever is under center will have LeSean McCoy in the backfield. Even at 30, he's expected to be a workhorse.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
59 / 75

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, in Cleveland. Whoever is under center will have LeSean McCoy in the backfield. Even at 30, he's expected to be a workhorse.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills runnning back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during Monday Night Football, October 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/ChrisCecere)
60 / 75

Buffalo Bills runnning back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during Monday Night Football, October 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/ChrisCecere)

Chris Cecere
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks (96) and Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
61 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks (96) and Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
62 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
63 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) makes a touchdown run against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
64 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) makes a touchdown run against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) falls just short of the goal line against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
65 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) falls just short of the goal line against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCoy returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, a day after being held out because of an injury to his left hamstring. Coach Sean McDermott said the team will continue evaluating McCoy's progress before determining whether he can play Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
66 / 75

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCoy returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, a day after being held out because of an injury to his left hamstring. Coach Sean McDermott said the team will continue evaluating McCoy's progress before determining whether he can play Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
67 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Running back Frank Gore sees nothing funny about teaming up with McCoy in Buffalo to form the NFL's oldest backfield. Instead, Gore sees no reason why the pair of 30-somethings can't continue their lengthy run of dominance. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
68 / 75

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Running back Frank Gore sees nothing funny about teaming up with McCoy in Buffalo to form the NFL's oldest backfield. Instead, Gore sees no reason why the pair of 30-somethings can't continue their lengthy run of dominance. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
69 / 75

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, then-Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes for a 9-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, two days after he was released by Buffalo. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
70 / 75

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, then-Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes for a 9-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, two days after he was released by Buffalo. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
71 / 75

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
72 / 75

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) is hit by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
73 / 75

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) is hit by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with teammate Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Andrew Wylie (77) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
74 / 75

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with teammate Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Andrew Wylie (77) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fends off Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
75 / 75

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fends off Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Reed Hoffmann

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

McCoy also ranks second in the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns over the last 11 years, as well as second among all running backs in receptions. The 550 first downs he has produced in that span are the most by any player.

The Buccaneers already featured a loaded pass-catching corps at Brady's disposal, including Gronkowski, ﻿Mike Evans﻿, ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. Now the backfield appears to be quite deep as well, with McCoy joining a group that already featured Ronald Jones, who had 1,033 yards from scrimmage last year, and 2020 third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The Buccaneers are trying to improve upon a rushing game that ranked 24th in the NFL in 2019. They also might be looking for more production in the passing game from their running backs, particularly with Brady distributing the ball.

McCoy has twice been named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro (2011, 2013), and his six Pro Bowl invitations include five straight from 2013-17, the last three coming during his four-year stint with the Buffalo Bills. In his most recent Pro Bowl campaign in 2017, McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards, caught 59 passes and scored eight touchdowns. He has only finished one season with a rushing average below 4.0 yards per carry and his career mark is 4.5 yards per tote.

Related Content

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster
news

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Buccaneers waived three players on Friday evening, including receivers Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and undrafted rookie OLB Nasir Player
Buccaneers Place RBs Calais, Ware on Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Buccaneers Place RBs Calais, Ware on Reserve/COVID-19 List

RBs Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons
Bucs Waive Leggett, Hall
news

Bucs Waive Leggett, Hall

Tampa Bay reduced its eventual camp roster to 84 players on Thursday by waiving fourth-year TE Jordan Leggett and third-year safety Deiondre' Hall
Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks
news

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks

With most of the Bucs' 2020 draftees finally entering team headquarters, the team quickly took care of the business of getting all seven officially signed to their first contracts on Tuesday
Safety Justin Evans #21
news

Bucs Update Status of Justin Evans, Kendell Beckwith

As they prepare to start training camp, the Buccaneers have placed S Justin Evans on the active/PUP list and waived/NFI LB Kendell Beckwith
Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons
Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer
news

Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer

As expected, NFL sack king Shaq Barrett will play in Tampa again in 2020 after signing on Wednesday the one-year tender offer that the Bucs extended to him in March as part of the franchise tag
Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth
news

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth

The Bucs have retained another one of their unrestricted free agents, bringing back veteran lineman Josh Wells, who served as the swing tackle in 2019 and started at both right and left tackle
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (7) on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news

Bucs Complete Deals with Four More Undrafted Free Agents

Not long after announcing the signings of nine players who went undrafted in April, the Buccaneers added four more to their rookie haul, including Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley
QB Reid Sinnett
news

Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Bucs found a rookie quarterback after the draft and also added a trio of outside linebacker prospects in their first group of undrafted rookie signings
Elliott Fry
news

Bucs Claim Kicker Elliott Fry

Tampa Bay has added a second kicker to its offseason roster, claiming Elliott Fry off waivers from Carolina…Fry, who had a strong season in the short-lived AAF, is competition for incumbent Matt Gay

Advertising