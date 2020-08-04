Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' already loaded offense got another potentially exciting piece on Tuesday with one of the more intriguing late-summer additions the team has made in quite a while.
The Buccaneers officially signed veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Tuesday, completing a high-profile move that had been reported late in the week. McCoy brings 11 years of NFL experience and nearly 15,000 career yards from scrimmage to an offense that has already had a dramatic makeover in the leadup to the 2020 season.
McCoy will join an offensive cast that now also includes quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, two players who would be central to any debate about the greatest players of all time at their positions. Since he entered the league with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, McCoy ranks first in the league with 14,868 yards from scrimmage in that span.
McCoy is three years removed from the last of his six 1,000-yard rushing seasons, but he still averaged 4.6 yards per carry for the Kansas City Chiefs last year and was productive in the passing game with 28 catches in 13 games. Though he didn't play in the postseason as the Chiefs rolled to a Super Bowl victory, McCoy rushed 101 times for 465 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and added 181 yards and another score on those 28 receptions. That pushed his career totals to 11,071 rushing yards, 503 catches for another 3,797 yards and 89 total touchdowns.
View photos from running back LeSean McCoy's NFL career thus far.
Advertising
McCoy also ranks second in the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns over the last 11 years, as well as second among all running backs in receptions. The 550 first downs he has produced in that span are the most by any player.
The Buccaneers already featured a loaded pass-catching corps at Brady's disposal, including Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. Now the backfield appears to be quite deep as well, with McCoy joining a group that already featured Ronald Jones, who had 1,033 yards from scrimmage last year, and 2020 third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The Buccaneers are trying to improve upon a rushing game that ranked 24th in the NFL in 2019. They also might be looking for more production in the passing game from their running backs, particularly with Brady distributing the ball.
McCoy has twice been named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro (2011, 2013), and his six Pro Bowl invitations include five straight from 2013-17, the last three coming during his four-year stint with the Buffalo Bills. In his most recent Pro Bowl campaign in 2017, McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards, caught 59 passes and scored eight touchdowns. He has only finished one season with a rushing average below 4.0 yards per carry and his career mark is 4.5 yards per tote.